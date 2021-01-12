Where's the beef? At Haak's Cakes

Haak, a graduate of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, spent two years baking cakes for customers while renting space in other peoples’ kitchens. Encouraged by her regular customers to find a retail space of her own, Haak gathered her courage, and her financial wherewithal, and signed a lease.

Opening day was the two-year anniversary of her business, an auspicious day: March 19, 2020.

“Then all the sudden, that Monday was when they made the call to shut down all the businesses, and everything just to curbside,” Haak said. “So we kind of had a jump on the curbside train, and then that's how we started.”

Asked for a beef on weck cake, Haak knew she had what it took.

“Fondant is like edible Play-Doh," Haak said. "It's just sugar that's moldable and it holds its shape and form and you can do pretty much anything with it.

“I grab a fondant and a bench scraper, and I kind of shave the fondant almost like a butcher shaves roast beef. I was trying to like get in the zone of the meat guy and to get that like roast beef texture.”

It worked out nicely, with a grainy texture, she said.