Where Andrew Galarneau goes for destination desserts in WNY

Sweets after a meal is a tradition as old as civilization.
That’s why practically every restaurant has something sugary to put an exclamation point on your visit.
Most places can’t afford the time and staff to make their own desserts, so they offer customers the best products they can afford. That doesn’t mean they’re bad restaurants, any more than I’d blame McDonald’s for not hand-cutting french fries.
If dessert is the point, though, I’d head someplace else. More than a bakery counter, but a venue with multiple means of housemade sweet satisfaction, where customers are encouraged to bide a while. Here are some of my favorite places to visit to get my just desserts:
Grange Community Kitchen
22 Main St., Hamburg; grangecommunitykitchen.com, 716-648-0022.
From the day it opened, Grange has offered a first-rate pastry program. Its bakers are practitioners of viennoiserie, finely calibrated baked goods including laminated doughs like the croissant. Then pastry chef Jenn Batt conjures up swoonful desserts like an orange Creamsicle tart (coconut cake, organic blood orange and red navel orange supremes, coconut-white chocolate cremeux), decorated with a feather made of white chocolate. If that’s not on the menu when you get there, chances are excellent you’ll enjoy something else spectacular.
. . .
Halleez
954 Ridge Road, Lackawanna; 716-262-0020.
A couple of Yemeni fellows have organized an assortment of desserts both trendy and traditional that play well on Instagram and hit the spot as destination desserts. Liege waffles, made from enriched dough instead of batter, are denser than Belgians.
Bubble waffles, cooked to an eggy bronze in forms that make tasty semi-spheres, can be enjoyed with toppings like blueberries, caramel or whipped cream.
Crepes can be filled with Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries and more. Custom ice creams include qashta, with rosewater and pistachio, a Middle Eastern spin.
Support Local Journalism
. . .
Aunt Millie’s Restaurant and Bakery
1024 Main Road, Irving; auntmilliesrestaurant.com; 716-934-2525.
A family restaurant established in 1987 has become a de facto dessert destination for a generation of Southern Tier sweets-seekers. Lemon meringue pie and brownie towers might be well within normal diner range, but at Aunt Millie’s the bench is deeper. Consider flaky custard-filled napoleons, walnut-caramel sticky buns, or chocolate-glazed eclairs. Plus, if you like, you can have dinner afterward.
. . .
Harvest
444 Main St., Medina; harvestatbent.com; 585-318-2110.
Orleans County folks seeking to mark a special event with sugary intent might consider making a pilgrimage to Medina. In the restored historic Bent’s Opera House, chef Lionel Heydel is at the helm of Harvest, a fine-dining restaurant offering some of the region’s most artful medal-enders. Crème brulee and chocolate mousse, sure, but also Ending at the Opera (opera cake, almond crust, French buttercream, chocolate ganache, caramel, gold powder) and Strawberries in Winter (almond hazelnut crust, white chocolate strawberry swirl cheesecake, chantilly coulis).
. . .
Kaylena Marie’s Bakery
3144 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park; kaylenamariesbakery.com; 716-508-8491.
Cinnamon rolls the size of your head brought Kaylena Marie’s to the attention of local sugar rush aficionados after her 2016 debut. Moving to larger quarters brought breakfast and lunch menus into the equation, but the sweet side still shines. The standard has been joined by a cookies-and-cream version, caramel apple and a cheese-filled, four-berry Berries and Cream Fruit Explosion.
. . .
Oliver’s
2095 Delaware Ave.; oliverscuisine.com; 716-877-9662.
At the grand dame of Delaware Avenue fine dining, by all means listen to the server’s specials spiel and scan the printed menu. But it would be a mistake to order a meal at Oliver’s without asking for the dessert card up front. These sweets are showstoppers even before forks are engaged. The current menu offers Plum Kind Of Wonderful (plum mousse and jam, port wine caramel, spiced honey shortbread crumble) and hazelnut crunch bars (Nutella, chocolate mascarpone mousse, candied hazelnuts, orange puree).
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.