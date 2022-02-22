Where Andrew Galarneau goes for destination desserts in WNY

Sweets after a meal is a tradition as old as civilization.

That’s why practically every restaurant has something sugary to put an exclamation point on your visit.

Most places can’t afford the time and staff to make their own desserts, so they offer customers the best products they can afford. That doesn’t mean they’re bad restaurants, any more than I’d blame McDonald’s for not hand-cutting french fries.

If dessert is the point, though, I’d head someplace else. More than a bakery counter, but a venue with multiple means of housemade sweet satisfaction, where customers are encouraged to bide a while. Here are some of my favorite places to visit to get my just desserts:

Grange Community Kitchen

22 Main St., Hamburg; grangecommunitykitchen.com, 716-648-0022.