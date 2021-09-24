Vintage outfits and classic cakes, as art and food collide via Polyester Bakes

He's done more than 30, at the rate of one a week, and is getting an extraordinary response on social media. A calendar, flipbook, or other giftable versions of the project may soon be in the offing, Mararian said.

The backstory of the project mixes sweet and sad.

In 2003, two weeks after Elizabeth Lambert accepted Mararian’s proposal of marriage, she found out she had cancer.

After they got married, they made the most of the time they had. The cancer went away, came back, and returned in 2008, Mararian said.

“In the final stages of her life, she was doing heavy brain radiation, and she was really wiped out. But she could still taste, it wasn't like some other radiations where you lose your taste and everything,” he said.

So they would spend time together watching the Great British Baking Show. “Then every Sunday, to give me something to do, and to make her have fun, I’d bake something from the show that we saw, and we'd eat it.”

Even though “I didn't know what the hell I was doing,” he said, “she was always really, really forgiving.”