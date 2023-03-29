BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

March 29, 2023

Diners ready for Vault @ 237

A downtown restaurant built around a bank vault opens Friday – but it’ll take more than a dinner reservation to make it all the way in to Vault @ 237.

The 16-story building at 237 Main St., next to the Seneca One tower, was once the Marine Midland Bank.

Bought in 2014 by developer Paul Kolkmeyer, it’s called The Marin now. Its upper floors are luxury apartments and a few offices. In 2017, its Admiral Room wedding and event space began hosting events.

Considered in 2019, Vault @ 237 opens to the public this weekend, with Andrew Shaevel and Don Brown Jr. partnering with Kolkmeyer.

Regular diners will have a chance to sup amid dove-and-goldenrod-centered décor, on white marble tabletops. The kitchen team, led by Executive Chef James Brown, aims to deliver outstanding versions of dishes you know, without the stuffiness of a white-tablecloth place.

There’s steak Diane ($42) on the Vault @ 237 menu, but there’s tacos, too ($14 to $18), in carnitas, steak, squash and peppers, fried shrimp, and blackened mahi.

There's no way to know for sure without eating them, but a chef who dresses steak tacos with shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, cilantro crema, and sambal oelek chile sauce is on the right track.

On the appetizer card, meatballs ($15) with roasted peppers, ricotta, and garlic bread nestle up against fried calamari ($17) with marinara – and gochujang aioli, accented with Korean fermented chile paste.

There’s a full cocktail menu, of course, even in this Prohibition-era-themed project. A lounge and bar, with flatscreens set against ivory brick, can easily hold 35. The main dining floor, over 100.

Getting into the vault is harder, as one might expect. To step through the massive gleaming steel entryway into the rare room inside requires booking a private event. Set as an accessory to one of downtown’s main wedding venues, it’s a photo backdrop in which plenty of parties might show interest.

Check out the menu at vault237buffalo.com. Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch, 2 to 5 p.m. bar, 5 to 9 p.m. dinner Monday through Thursday; until 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Closed Sunday. Phone: 716-503-1001.

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

Extra Extra Pizza: Fed up with their restaurant jobs, three kitchen veterans decided to craft the cooking jobs they wanted. The medium they chose to work in was Brooklyn-style slice shop. The result, at 549 W. Utica St., in the West Side's Five Points neighborhood, is a pizza revelation. There's no tipping because everyone makes a living wage. Yet a large, two-topping pie is around $30, same as your regular joints. Don't settle for takeout and sacrifice your moments of crisp cornicione, though they'll let you take these hand-stretched pies any way you like. Read More

Next week, Craving: Patrick Chmura took over Craving, the Hertel Avenue champion of farm-to-table and nose-to-tail menus, last year. While Chmura holds fast to the roots laid down by founder Adam Goetz, he's partnered with another chef with a continents of knowledge to contribute. Bobby Sysomboune, formerly of Taste of Siam, has brought Thai licks to the Craving jam session, and the resulting menu is moving culinary fusion. Read about Goetz's 2015 James Beard House dinner

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Chim's warning: City of Tonawanda cafe Chim's Oasis announced it will close permanently April 16, with a fair warning for gift certificate holders.

Chelsea and Tim Mittlefehldt reactivated the former Billygan's Cafe, 38 Niagara St., in 2021. Read more

EVENTS

Healthier Restaurant Week: Want some help finding a healthier lunch?

Through Saturday, 20 restaurants are offering lighter, brighter fare as part of Healthy Options Restaurant Week, organized by the Independent Health Foundation, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, and Buffalo Urban League.

Try lemon pepper salmon with broccoli, rice, and cabbage at Brothers Restaurant, or kale salad and veggie stir-fry from Sunshine Vegan Eats. Or go old school with caprese salad and penne with chicken from Ilio DiPaolo’s, or the open chicken souvlaki from Tom’s Restaurant.

See all the options at healthyoptionsbuffalo.com/restaurantweek.

Or, drop by to try free samples from each restaurant Thursday, , at Northland Workforce Center, 683 Northland Ave. The event starts at 6 p.m., and includes live cooking demonstrations, recipes, and health screenings.

DuVall meat raffle: In memory of former Buffalo News editor Eric Duvall, organizers are setting up a journalism scholarship at Canisius College. DuVall, who died last year at 39, was a Canisius alum and editor of the college's student newspaper, The Griffin.

It's 7 p.m. April 22 at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St. Enter at Main and Seneca.

Doors open at 6 p.m., first spin at 7 p.m. Free draft beer and pop, cash bar. Bring your own snacks.

Free parking in the ramp behind Sahlen Field. "We will also have basket raffles, 50/50, barrel of booze and freezer full of meat."

Tables of 10 available to purchase for $80. Single tickets $10. For table reservations, call Rob at 716-984-3176.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.