Unique artist-chef dinner on tap at Asbury Hall

Artists and chefs have been working together for a month to give Buffalo a unique evening of aesthetic cross-pollination next Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Asbury Hall.

Eight artists selected by Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center were teamed with eight creative local chefs to develop dishes reflecting the artist’s sensibilities through the chef’s prism, creating a shared palette aimed to provoke and please palates.

It’s called Universal Wolf, drawing on a Shakespeare deep cut: "Then everything includes itself in power, power into will, will into appetite; and appetite, a universal wolf ..."

Expect a Cindy Sherman cocktail and a confection from Western New York's only bean-to-bar chocolatier, Dark Forest Chocolate, as a greeting. Both are inspired by Sherman's Untitled (Bathing Suit), which is pictured above. The work is up for auction at Universal Wolf.

Here’s the pairings:

Artist Erin Long with Chef Ian Wortham from Billy Club.

Artist MJ Myers with Chef Michael Swain from Exquisite Catering.

Artist Joan Linder with Chef Michael Dimmer from Marble + Rye.

Artist Karle Norman with Chef Andrew Bauerschmidt from Moriarty Cafe.

Artist WC Maggio with Chef Ross Warhol from Oliver’s.

Artist Ani Hoover with Chef Jess Melisz from Flint + Remedy House.

Artist Muhammad Zaman with Chef Ryan Fernandez from Southern Junction.

Artist Markenzy Cesar with Chef Tony Martina from Colter Bay.

Hallwalls Visual Arts Curator John Massier chose the artists. Board member and Buffalo Spree Food Editor Christa Glennie chose the chefs.

Visitors to Universal Wolf will get to taste these edible artworks, but that’s just the main course. Signature cocktails by event sponsor St. George Spirits, live music, DJs and silent auction of artwork by each featured artist rounds out the evening.

It’s from 6 to 8:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave., and guests can drop in any time. Besides artful plates, the $85 tickets, available through hallwalls.cbo.io, include two drink tickets.