Tucker Curtin closing and selling the Steer, Lake Effect Diner

Restaurateur Tucker Curtin, operator of the Steer and Lake Effect Diner in University Heights, is closing his restaurants and putting them up for sale.

He’s tired of the restaurant life, and pandemic-related changes have contributed to his decision to call it a career in restaurants, Curtin said.

Tonight is the Steer’s last service, while the diner has been closed permanently. (Curtin said people with valid unused gift certificates to the restaurants can contact curtinrestaurants@gmail.com to pursue refunds.)

“I’ve got 40 years into this,” he said. “It's been a great business and really rewarding, but there aren’t enough younger people wanting to come into this industry.

“In the layoffs, we lost quite a few of the solid, middle-class guys. They went off and took other jobs. So we lost a good percentage of the daily backbone of our industry.”

Without those sort of workers, he was pushed to the limit, Curtin said.

“I've been working 14-hour days for like the last 18 months, man, killing myself,” Curtin said. “Get one step ahead, get two steps behind, and the supply chain issues that are going on right now are the real deal.”