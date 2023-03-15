BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

March 15, 2023

La Vista Bella survives blizzard greeting

Sara and Edwin Torres opened Lockport’s only sitdown Puerto Rican spot in November. Then the heaviest snowfall in years froze Western New York in its tracks, keeping the Torres family’s restaurant dreams on ice.

The tropical flavors of Isla del Encanto, “The Island of Enchantment,” have poked through the snow on Dysinger Road. In a roomy spot big enough for dining and dancing, La Vista Bella offers hearty dishes amid brightly decorated surroundings complete with barrel-sized congo drums, silent for the moment.

The space, at 6429 Dysinger Road, previously held Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro, gone on to greater success as Western New York’s only gluten-free, full-spectrum bakery-restaurant, at 5850 S. Transit Road.

On Dysinger Road, the good news comes in affordable little packages at La Vista Bella.

Sara Torres will get you a plate of salty mild cheese bites ($5.75), fried to a crisp and served with guava sauce. Or pastelillos, fried turnovers ($2.75 to $3.50) in beef, chicken, pizza (cheese, tomato, pepperoni) and vegetable. There’s also a rarely seen tripleta pastelillo ($4) echoing the classic Puerto Rican hot sub with chicken, ham, and roast pork with cheese.

Bigger plates come with a side and include bistec encebollado, beef braised in onions, herbs, and vinegar, pernil-style roast pork, and carne frita, chunks of pork shoulder tossed in sazon spice mixture and deep-fried (all $17.95).

Location: 6429 Dysinger Road, Lockport, 716-280-3126. Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday.

DINING REVIEWS

Reviews returning: Cozy Thai, Hamburg's standout Thai restaurant sporting originals like a pasta inspired by Burmese tea leaf salad, will be featured in Monday's review on BuffaloNews.com.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Swannie House owner Debbie Wiles-Fetterman died Thursday, and the historic tavern at 170 Ohio St. is closed for now.

She was behind the bar five days earlier, chatting as she served folks from the neighborhood. That night, she kept the bar open late to accommodate a regular who was meeting friends from out of town.

The regular got detoured that night, but in his absence, she did her thing, and made sure these strangers felt right at home.

“She was a fun-loving woman who always had time to chat with us,” said Jim Ormond, another regular. “Even when they were busy, she always had time to come over and say hi.”

Musician Kevin Kukoda started going to Swannie House as a child, brought by his father along with a gang from the office for gravy fries, burgers and wings.

Later he moved in nearby, and was another frequenter of Swannie House, along with a cast of characters and working folks from the General Mills plant on the other side of the Buffalo Ship Canal.

“The main thing I have to say about Debbie was that she was extremely nice,” Kukoda said. “She would give you the shirt off her back, you know, if she knew you. She was just so very kind.”

Follow the Swannie House page on Facebook (facebook.com/TheSwannieHouse) for further information.

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Maple Weekend: Weekends, actually -- the annual celebration of New York State's maple-making prowess is Saturday and Sunday, and March 25 and 26.

Here's a handy guide from Buffalo Spree to some of the hotcakes highlights.

Savage Strykersville pop-up: An April 15 basket raffle at Strykersville Volunteer Fire Company, 594 Minkel Road, Strykersville, will benefit the Hometown Hero Banner Fund.

Savage Wheat Project will sell sour cherry cashew honey bars and many other Savage Wheat breads, pastries, and sweets to raise money for WNY Heroes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. All Savage Wheat uses are organic, whole ancient grains or oats, local maple syrup and honey, no conventional wheat or white sugar.

Honey snack bars ($5) come in sour cherry cashew, apple berry, chocolate coconut, and raspberry coconut. Pecan bars and truffle brownies ($5), and cinnamon raisin swirl loaf ($11) are also available.

Breads include sourdough rye, sourdough spelt, and soft potato spelt ($9.50).

Online shoppers can head to savagewheat.com to order pickup from numerous Western New York locations.

ASK THE CRITIC

Alert reader Linda F. spotted shawarma on a spit, dropping the dime on a quick-serve operation in Riverside, via email. It was in response to a reader inquiry last month.

Shawarma, marinated meat cooked on a rotating spit to be shaved for sandwiches and plates, in chicken and beef, is on offer daily at the ready-to-go food counter in the back of Buffalo Fresh, the new multi-cultural grocery store at 284 Ontario St. in Riverside.

At the second, larger version of the Broadway original at 1018 Broadway, customers can shop for fresh herbs, vegetables, and fruit, get halal lamb, beef, and chicken from the butcher counter, and survey a dazzling collection of baklava, other sweets, and decorative platters in all their Turkish splendor.

Call for nominations: A reader asks: Are there any all-you-can-eat salad bars left in Western New York? Especially one with a fish fry. Please send nominations to agalarneau@buffnews.com.

In memory of the old-school setup under the former administration at the Edge of Town, where my dream fish fry came with all-you-can-eat soup and salad, and cut-your-own-slab megaloaves of seeded rye bread.

Q: I'm looking for a place that serves a good chicken (country) fried steak with great gravy. Most are frozen patties with canned sauce, yuk.

- Frank C., via email

A: Best chicken fried steak? Compass Run, by a nautical mile.

At 500 Seneca St., Toutant’s sister restaurant will serve you pounded-out buttermilk-brined beefsteak fried to a jagged crunch, sluiced with Texas cream gravy, served with crispy smashed potatoes and house-pickled green beans ($28).

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.