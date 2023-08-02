Andrew Galarneau Food editor Follow Andrew Galarneau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Towne Restaurant

1972 – 2023

The Towne Restaurant, once an essential round-the-clock hub in Buffalo’s buzziest cross-streets, is dead. It was 51.

It was founded by Greek brothers George and Peter Scouras. For decades, it was an essential part of an Allen Street evening, a punctuation mark on an evening that might include Mulligan's Brick Bar or The Pink. Its omelets, pancakes, souvlaki, coffee refills, and especially rice pudding made 151 Allen St. a welcoming haven and refueling stop for many a Buffalonian.

It had been for sale, noted Joe George, the Elmwood Village photographer, minister and career cook. A customer since 1980, George noted its role in Buffalo dining culture. The Towne was the “springboard for many other Greek emigres who worked there before opening their own restaurants.”

“Thank you, Scouras family, for the great meals and memories.”

The Towne’s closure had many ingredients. Dwindling third-shift work as industry left Buffalo hurt. Changing financial factors and the economic whiplash of the pandemic hurt. Jim’s Truck Stop on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga is still open 24 hours. It is among the last – if not the last – of its kind in town.

While the cause and manner of death are pending, the Towne's demise was sudden.

WKBW excerpted a letter from co-owner Eleni Konstantopoulos, daughter of the late co-founder George Scouras, in its story on the Monday discovery.

"There were several factors that played into our decision to close and end operations at the restaurant," the letter said. "We apologize for not notifying the closure at an earlier date. We would like to thank each of you for your dedication to our restaurant while you were our employee."

Restaurants, made of humans, exhibit similar life-cycles. Announced to best wishes, born easily or without significant complications, they live, they serve, then die.

The best restaurants make the penultimate part last for generations. At the Towne, business-capable immigrant cooks learned how to launch their own operations and feed their families in a new world selling potatoes, eggs, onions, and hot dogs.

Every restaurant has its time. When aging superstars lose a couple miles on their fastball, fans are willing to make certain allowances.

Restaurants do not get the same grace. Their best days are held against them.

So thank the Greek immigrants who made the Towne a backbone for the community, a place of respite, employment and reliable rice pudding.

Then celebrate what remains: the lives it changed.

“In the '90s there was more than one Hallwalls or Squeaky Wheel event that had post-event gatherings, and in some cases plans for event were hatched over plates of souvlaki and bowls of lemony avgolemono,” said Dan Rigney. “It could be said that Towne's tzatziki was the glue that held the Buffalo arts and music scenes together.”

Timothy Stevens, owner, Ballyhoo, Lucky Day Whiskey Bar, Graylynn: “All bartenders getting out of work early morning in the '90s would meet there. The Greek burger or chicken souvlaki was my jam, but we would hunt tables for a Greek dressing bottle that was loaded with herbs.”

Lauren Newkirk Maynard, writer: “Let’s just say I was a zombie mermaid in a push-up bra and aqua hair for a post-Prom of the Dead carb fest. Among other late nights.”

"In the end, it always comes back to, and down to, community, the people and the times we’ve shared. The former versions of ourselves," wrote Jenifer Grasha. "I hope the youngers will find places that bring them times and experiences that they will one day look back on with the same affection and nostalgia, and continue to foster community and tradition. It’s what makes us ‘us’, and the city that is our home."

Bert Gambini, University at Buffalo writer and former WBFO host, will remember the way the Towne did more than fill bellies: It fueled lasting friendships.

“It’s a heritage business so entrenched in memories both recent and distant that its role as a restaurant becomes incidental,” he wrote. “Remembering the Towne will be mostly about the company we kept there and the moments shared. It was a special place because of the people it brought together.”

Those people yet remain, while 151 Allen St. turns the page.