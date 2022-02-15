Tom's 'Home of the Souvlaki' starts grilling

After a lengthy hiatus and complete interior rebuild, Tom’s Restaurant, “Home of the Souvlaki,” is back.
The restaurant at 3221 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, turned on the "OPEN" sign today and is serving customers again, with a modern touch. Now hungry folks can order from home or car via toms2go.com.
“During this time, our Tom’s family made a series of exciting upgrades and improvements to our restaurant’s facilities and business operations to create a more modern, clean and vibrant dining experience for our customers,” said owner Dora Kukuliatas-Wisniewski, Tom’s daughter.
Contactless service is also available, she said.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 716-837-7310.
