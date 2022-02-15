 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom's 'Home of the Souvlaki' starts grilling
top story

Tom's chicken souvlaki and gyro sandwich

The chicken souvlaki and gyros sandwich at Tom's Restaurant.

 Buffalo News file photo

After a lengthy hiatus and complete interior rebuild, Tom’s Restaurant, “Home of the Souvlaki,” is back.

The restaurant at 3221 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, turned on the "OPEN" sign today and is serving customers again, with a modern touch. Now hungry folks can order from home or car via toms2go.com.

“During this time, our Tom’s family made a series of exciting upgrades and improvements to our restaurant’s facilities and business operations to create a more modern, clean and vibrant dining experience for our customers,” said owner Dora Kukuliatas-Wisniewski, Tom’s daughter.

Contactless service is also available, she said.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 716-837-7310.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

