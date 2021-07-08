'Tis the season: Get to these summer food gems before they're gone

It’s a fact: Buffalonians feel summer harder.

These months are our reward for going out in the life-blotting chill, day after February day, as if that’s a normal way to live. After surviving the icy bleakness, it’s our inalienable right to reveling in shorts, T-shirts and breezes that don’t hurt.

Here are 10 suggestions for refilling your reservoir of summertime chill. Places that only last while the shorts do, before pausing for the winter. These are places that are more than just a pretty view. Delicious food is one thing, but tasty morsels you’re missing for half the year have more urgency. Gather ye rosebuds while ye may, and your Neapolitan-style garden-side pizza, too.

As these things go, I have probably missed your favorite seasonal spot. Please write me at agalarneau@buffnews.com to tell me what I missed.

1667 Lockport Olcott Road, Olcott