Think spring with these 7 light, session beers

Spring is a time of reawakening; a few-months stretch where we shake off the winter doldrums, emerge from our homes and embrace the outdoors. It’s a true rite of passage in Western New York, given the winter we normally face.

Once the weather breaks, we open the doors and windows to let the light and fresh air in. That sense of renewal goes for the beer in our glass, as well. As we emerge from a season filled with stouts, porters and all things dark beer, we’re entering a season filled with lagers, session-able ales and beers that fall on the lighter side of the spectrum.

There are a couple of fruited wheat ales, lagers, cream ales and a pilsner on this list, everything you need to properly celebrate the changing of the seasons.

Summer Playlist Wheat from Community Beer Works

520 Seventh St.; 716-759-4677.

One of our favorite beers of the summer, CBW’s Summer Playlist is a citrus-forward hefeweizen that’s light and refreshing. It’s a great accompaniment to fresh air, yardwork and spring cleaning, especially now that it is available in 12 oz. cans.

Summer Playlist is also a great backyard game beer, including beer pong, if the mood should strike you. You can scan a QR code on the can to access CBW’s Spotify playlist.

Make sure to also grab six-packs of Orange Let’s Go Pils and Jasmine Let’s Go Pils. Hey CBW, can I get some more Meyer Lemon Let’s Go Pils? I figured I’d ask. (Availability: cans, draft.)

. . .

Pineapple Wallonia Wit from 42 North Brewing

25 Pine St., East Aurora; 716-805-7500.

42 North’s Pineapple Wallonia Wit is a great beer to enjoy in the pool, around the pool or anywhere pool-adjacent. This one features all the hallmarks of a Belgian-style wit, amped up with the addition of pineapple. This beer was pretty much built for day drinking. (Availability: cans, draft.)

. . .

Kellerbier from Big Ditch Brewing

55 E. Huron St.; 716-854-5050.

The latest in their Beer That Tastes Like Beer series, Big Ditch’s Kellerbier is a floral and bready German-style lager that goes down smooth and way too easy. Or, in other words, just another solid beer in what has been a great series from Big Ditch.

This beer clocks in at only 4.8%, so if you happen to find yourself cracking one earlier in the day, you can responsibly enjoy a few. (Availability: cans, draft.)

. . .

Strawberry Crunch Bar Cream Ale from Ellicottville Brewing

28 Monroe St., Ellicottville; 716-699-2537.

Remember those delicious ice cream bars coated in that crumbly strawberry shortcake coating? Ellicottville Brewing’s Strawberry Crunch Bar Cream Ale is flavorful and refreshing; fresh strawberry aromas and flavor backed by vanilla from the addition of lactose. It does a pretty good job emulating that classic ice cream treat. (Availability: bottles, draft.)

. . .

Hit It From The Bock Maibock from Lafayette Brewing Company

391 Washington St.; 716-856-0062.

If you haven’t heard, Lafayette Brewing has gone all lagers. One of its newest crispy creations is this maibock. This one runs a bit bigger than traditional lagers at 7.5%, but it drinks light for the hefty ABV with a nice balance of malt and hops. (Availability: draft.)

. . .

Corduroy Suit Pilsner from Thin Man Brewery

492 Elmwood Ave., 716-923-4100; 166 Chandler St., 716-393-4353; and 4401 Transit Road, Williamsville, 716-633-9630.

Lagered for an extended period of time, this springtime pilsner is dry, clean and crisp, with notes of lightly toasted bready malt, lemony, herbal and spicy hops. Corduroy Suit is an easy drinker with a complex body. Also, give Thin Man’s Leap Spring Bock and Helles a try. (Availability: cans, draft.)

. . .

Tangerine Dream Wheat Ale from Brickyard Brewing Company

436 Center St., Lewiston; 716-754-7227.

You don’t see many tangerine beers around, which is why Brickyard Brewing’s Tangerine Dream makes this list. It's light, clean and crisp with notes of tart tangerine. I love the choice of tangerine for this beer. It works well with the easy drinking wheat base. (Availability: cans, draft.)

