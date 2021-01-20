They're making Bills Zubaz bread at Wheatberry in Amherst

When the Buffalo Bills finally landed a home playoff game for the first time in 25 years, Lindsay Wilczynski wanted to celebrate.

Since 2012, she’s owned and operated Wheatberry Bake Shop, 3985 Harlem Road, Amherst, but her childhood roots were in Schiller Park. One fond memory from the ups and downs of four Super Bowls she witnessed was Zubaz, the cheery blue, red and white tiger-striped fabric favored as Bills fan attire.

“In our neighborhood, Zubaz was everywhere,” she remembered. “I used that sort of pattern for a wedding cake this past summer. The bride wanted to surprise her husband when he cut it open.”

When she realized the Bills were in the playoffs again, she said, it was her first idea. “I think I can do this in Zubaz,” she thought. She was right.

Wilczynski colored batches of her Italian bread dough and ran them through her sheeter, a sort of eternal rolling pin that makes it simpler to form dough into layers in volume. She calculated how much “each color had to be divided into a certain number and different ounces, and so there'd be more blue than the other colors,” she said matter-of-factly. “Then I just roll it out and layer it up, and then I cut it into the loaf.”