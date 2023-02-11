Buffalo at least has one player dominating the national arena Sunday.

The wing.

The Super Bowl is the championship, the D-Day of dining, the breathlessly anticipated pinnacle of the most American sport of all: couch eating.

Around the world, countries and cultures plan annual gustatory celebrations that serve as expressions of their national character, spelled out in edible script.

The Poles have Wigilia, the Chinese their elaborate New Year’s feasts, the Germans their Oktoberfest.

Americans have Super Bowl Sunday.

Sure, there will be chips, dips, brats, pizza and such. But those whose Super Bowl television time spreads lack the iconic chicken digits know, deep down, that their game is second-rate. “It’s fine,” they will lie to their benighted hosts, with the placid resignation of someone invited to Thanksgiving dinner, only to be served a microwaved Hungry Man turkey dinner, with gravy leaking into the pumpkin pie.

How many wings are going to be consumed on Super Bowl Sunday? In 2022, the National Chicken Council estimated 1.42 billion wings would be dipped and stripped on that hallowed day.

The poultry industry group found that 53% of Americans prefer bone-in wings, which is another way of saying that 47% of Americans should be thanked for leaving the choicest part of the chicken for those who appreciate its sublimity.

Of course, most of them will be cooked the wrong way, but that’s just the way it goes. Create the perfect food stuff, and then some knucklehead wants to read it and turn it into some sort of southern fried chicken spinoff crossover classic. Well, you can keep your culinary fusion mistakes off my coffee table. You have to resign yourself to seeing shoddy imitations everywhere, but at least you still know one place where you can get the real deal.

Don’t engage with the ranch insurrectionists. Ranch dressing is a troll in dip form.

The chicken wing, buffalo style, is a perfect amalgam of sour and salty, crispy and tender, with fresh snaps of vegetable and dairy between bites. The sad truth is that most of the wings being consumed at this hallowed event, will not, in fact, be Buffalo wings. Enjoy them all you want, but we know the truth.

I see your “chicken wings,” besmirched with coatings and syrupy lacquers. My face puckers in a little moue, like a native-born Parisian who through the vicissitudes of fate has found themselves picking up a loaf of bread labeled “baguette” at Wegmans.

I see your chain pizza restaurant chicken wing advertisements, hoisting precooked warmed-over sogginess to millions. They raise in me a fierce urge to defend the wing I’ve grown up with since my first bowl of flats and drums left my forehead beaded with sweat, lips numb, and gasping, “When can we take that ride again?”

Remember that shoot-first-ask-questions-later tribe from Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, their lives dedicated to protecting the treasure? If only there was a way to make it pay as a career. Well, for anyone else.

Go ahead and get your faces painted in team color grease and iron your best jersey, football fans. We can go to the Anchor Bar, and worship at the original chapel sanctified by Teressa Bellissimo. Every day from May 1 to Oct. 31, we can go on a wing tour by bicycle that wraps up meeting Lina Brown Young, the daughter of Buffalo’s first wing king, John Young, and enjoy some mambo wings, the ur-wing of the 716.

Enjoy your Super Bowl, everyone. They have a game to watch. We have the true wing, and for us this game will always end in victory.