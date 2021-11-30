There's a fix, but is it worth it for loud Buffalo restaurants to address the noise?

Of all the barriers to dining happiness faced by today’s restaurant customers – mask anxiety, indifferent service, shoddy cooking – nothing raises hackles quite like sitting at your long-anticipated table, and not being able to hear a word your friends are saying. Judging from my mail, at least, where sonic complaints far outnumber food gripes.
Readers report struggling through conversations drowning in noise chowder. “This is a real dilemma for my husband and I, since we cannot talk at most restaurants and cannot handle all the noise, especially with sound systems on top of bad acoustics,” reported one Buffalo reader, echoing many more.
Others found their feedback shrugged off by restaurant owners. “We’ve given up on going out to dinner,” wrote a Cheektowaga reader. “Last time we asked if there was a quieter table, the manager said maybe we should try a less popular place.”
Here’s the good news when it comes to dining room din: It’s fixable.
The bad news: Most restaurant owners aren’t convinced it’s worth the investment.
A growing group of local restaurateurs have spent $1,000 to $3,000 to sonically tune their dining rooms, and have rave reviews for the results.
“After realizing our space was predominately made up of hard surfaces and the guest experience was suffering due to the noise, we installed STC Sound paneling within the first year we were open,” said Billy Club owner Jake Strawser.
“It was night and day from the moment they were installed, and we’ve never looked back. As part of a planned renovation pre-Covid, we looked into ways to add natural materials to our seating and decor to also help with sound control,” he said. “Unfortunately, that was put on hold due to the pandemic, but is something we plan to implement when time allows.”
The STC panels, inch-thick slabs of Magic Eraser foam positioned to absorb sound waves, were developed by Paul Battaglia, an architect who teaches acoustics as an adjunct assistant professor in UB’s School of Architecture and Planning.
Restaurants where you can enjoy a conversation as much as your meal seem to be in shorter supply these days, and it’s not just because patrons are getting older and
After mapping the dining room acoustically with a computer running sonic mapping software, Battaglia’s team figures out how much foam is needed to soak up stray sounds.
Other restaurants benefiting from the treatment in Buffalo have included The Place, Sinatra’s, Dobutsu and Linguine’s, Battaglia said.
Why is good sound harder to sell than good flowers or fresh paint?
“A good restaurateur will design the building, visually, to attract a certain clientele, and design the menu for that clientele, and price it accordingly,” Battaglia said. “But very few give a thought to acoustics.”
It’s a business decision, Battaglia said, and if enough customers say the din is keeping them from dining, maybe that will change.
“They’re taking the risk,” he said of restaurateurs. “They know what they want, and they stick to that.”
(Reader-nominated quiet restaurants not already mentioned in article: San Marco, Ristorante Lombardo, Betty’s back room, Trattoria Aroma.)
