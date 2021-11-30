There's a fix, but is it worth it for loud Buffalo restaurants to address the noise?

Of all the barriers to dining happiness faced by today’s restaurant customers – mask anxiety, indifferent service, shoddy cooking – nothing raises hackles quite like sitting at your long-anticipated table, and not being able to hear a word your friends are saying. Judging from my mail, at least, where sonic complaints far outnumber food gripes.

Readers report struggling through conversations drowning in noise chowder. “This is a real dilemma for my husband and I, since we cannot talk at most restaurants and cannot handle all the noise, especially with sound systems on top of bad acoustics,” reported one Buffalo reader, echoing many more.

Others found their feedback shrugged off by restaurant owners. “We’ve given up on going out to dinner,” wrote a Cheektowaga reader. “Last time we asked if there was a quieter table, the manager said maybe we should try a less popular place.”

Here’s the good news when it comes to dining room din: It’s fixable.

The bad news: Most restaurant owners aren’t convinced it’s worth the investment.

A growing group of local restaurateurs have spent $1,000 to $3,000 to sonically tune their dining rooms, and have rave reviews for the results.