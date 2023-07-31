For 12 years, Sweetness 7 served Grant Street with coffee and a breakfast-lunch menu that leaned vegetarian. The business also served as a community hub, encouraging groups to take shelter under its roof.

Last month, word went out that the community center with coffee was back.

The Healing Grounds Co-op, 218-220 Grant St., aims to offer food, drink and a gathering place for its community. The café serves from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, but the gatherings go all week.

“We have the café, and then we have our sanctuary space, a community space where we have events that centered around artistic expression, healing and just connection between people,” said Dan White.

A career restaurant worker, last at Bacchus, White took over the Grant Street space with Asman Ndayisabwa this year. Prish Moran, the Sweetness 7 proprietress who took a chance on Grant Street in 2008, remains the landlord.

The co-op part in its name signals that it’s not an ordinary business. It’s a worker collective, with a pathway to ownership for employees, said White.

Breakfast sandwiches ($8) come with egg and cheese, plus kale and tempeh bacon. Ayurvedic pancakes with dates, cinnamon, bananas and blueberries ($6.50) are made with oat batter. The tempeh BLT ($7.50) comes on BreadHive sourdough.

An extensive array of coffees and teas are joined by cacao ($5.55) served hot or cold.

“We have like open mic nights every other Friday, and we have intuitive paint nights, a meditative, intuitive guided paint session. Then we have like support circles like people circles in men's and women's circles.”

The community space is also available for rent, to host workshops, or as an office, said White. To check out the workshops, follow Healing Grounds Co-op’s Instagram at @thehealinggroundscoop.