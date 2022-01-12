The call of calamari: Andrew Galarneau's favorite fried squid dishes in WNY

Thanks to its prolific clans of Italian and Greek restaurateurs, the greater Buffalo community has an unusually deep appreciation for squid.

Calamari brings the ocean to table in a suntanned tumult of tubes and crispy umbrella frames, outfitted with lemon wedges and maybe marinara. Treated with care, the comely crustacean represents one of Buffalo’s finest appetizer traditions.

Though an immigrant to the Lake Erie shore, the deep-sea diver has nonetheless wrapped its tentacles around the hearts of many a Buffalo eater, especially in its deep-fried form.

Yet too many versions are fumbled. Vulcanized to rubber-band texture. Rushed, arriving with pasty underbellies. Or simply biffed, arriving already shedding coating in the basket like a terminal case of seafood psoriasis. The old saw applies to subpar squid sufferers: “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

Here’s my favorites. As ever, tell me what I missed at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

175 Allen St., 716-768-0386