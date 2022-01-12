 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The call of calamari: Andrew Galarneau's favorite fried squid dishes in WNY
Calamari at The Colony

Classic tentacles-and-tubes with marinara sauce at the Colony Seafood and Steakhouse in Irving.

 Andrew Galarneau

Thanks to its prolific clans of Italian and Greek restaurateurs, the greater Buffalo community has an unusually deep appreciation for squid.

Calamari brings the ocean to table in a suntanned tumult of tubes and crispy umbrella frames, outfitted with lemon wedges and maybe marinara. Treated with care, the comely crustacean represents one of Buffalo’s finest appetizer traditions.

Though an immigrant to the Lake Erie shore, the deep-sea diver has nonetheless wrapped its tentacles around the hearts of many a Buffalo eater, especially in its deep-fried form.

Yet too many versions are fumbled. Vulcanized to rubber-band texture. Rushed, arriving with pasty underbellies. Or simply biffed, arriving already shedding coating in the basket like a terminal case of seafood psoriasis. The old saw applies to subpar squid sufferers: “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

Here’s my favorites. As ever, tell me what I missed at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

Calamari at Allen Burger Venture

Allen Burger Venture's crispy calamari with sweet chili lime sauce.

Allen Burger Venture

175 Allen St., 716-768-0386

Showstopping knife-and-fork burgers, bourbon and craft beer are the main calling cards here, certainly. Yet Dino DeBell’s calamari deserves notice, for airy crust around still-tender seafood and kicky jacked-up sweet chile sauce alive with cilantro and fresh lime.

Calamari at Hayes Seafood House in Clarence

Hayes Seafood House's fried calamari is coated in buttermilk and Italian breadcrumbs, deep fried and served with marinara sauce.

Hayes Seafood House

8900 Main St., Clarence, 716-632-1772

My personal calamari conversion came at the Weathervane, a New England-style seafood outfit in Chichester, N.H. The version closest to its lightly crumbed exterior is found at the Clarence seafood specialists, best enjoyed in its counter service dining room. Here, simple seafood treated with respect draws on a family legacy dating to 1877.

Calimari at Frankie Primo's +39

Frankie Primo's + 39 Calamari Fritti is buttermilk calamari, pesto, aioli and San Marzano sauce. 

Frankie Primo’s + 39

51 W. Chippewa St., 716-855-3739

26 Webster St., North Tonawanda, 716-755-3739 

Properly crisped squid is central to calamari satisfaction, certainly, and the pair of Primos both offer outstanding efforts. Then its abbondanza of salsas puts it over the top, with fruity San Marzano tomato sauce and garlic mayonnaise perfumed with fresh basil. Try one dip, then the other. Then both, and ask yourself why you waited so long.

The crew at Colony Seafood and Steakhouse

The Colony Seafood and Steakhouse chef/owner Jeff LaBarbera, in white, surrounded by his loyal staff, from left, assistant chef Rory Evancho, sous chef Tyler Eggleston and dining room manager Cheryl Malysza.

The Colony Seafood and Steakhouse

876 Main Road, Irving, 716-934-4826

A mile from the beaches of Lake Erie, Jeff LaBarbera put seafood first in his restaurant’s name, and the respect shows with walleye fingers, blackened mahi-mahi New Orleans, and a textbook calamari platter. Heaps of poppable sucker bundles and gently floured rings, a brace of lemon wedges and a ramekin of herby marinara for your trawling pleasure will repair that calamari-sized hole in your life.

The Dove

3002 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, 716-823-6680

Regulars at Dina Mattiello and Sherry Davies’ place have more than a few pitch-perfect appetizers to ponder, from an august beef carpaccio, escargot on frico and eggplant rollatini. But The Dove’s entry slips into the calamari pantheon with its whisper-thin jacket and tomato sauce livened with a lick of chile.

Calamari with carrots, peppers, and arugula at The Mansard

The calamari at the Mansard is flash-fried with matchstick carrots, cherry peppers and tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce and baby arugula.

The Mansard

3290 California Road, Orchard Park, 716-828-1115

One of the outstanding newfangled touches Becky and Mike Morgan brought with their retrofitting of the venerable Orchard Park restaurant is a calamari creation that’s halfway to an Asian salad party. Tings and tentacles are flash-fried and tossed in sweet chile with cherry peppers, arugula, matchsticked carrot for extra crunch and a dusting of toasted sesame seeds.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

