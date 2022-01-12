The call of calamari: Andrew Galarneau's favorite fried squid dishes in WNY

Thanks to its prolific clans of Italian and Greek restaurateurs, the greater Buffalo community has an unusually deep appreciation for squid.
Calamari brings the ocean to table in a suntanned tumult of tubes and crispy umbrella frames, outfitted with lemon wedges and maybe marinara. Treated with care, the comely crustacean represents one of Buffalo’s finest appetizer traditions.
Though an immigrant to the Lake Erie shore, the deep-sea diver has nonetheless wrapped its tentacles around the hearts of many a Buffalo eater, especially in its deep-fried form.
Yet too many versions are fumbled. Vulcanized to rubber-band texture. Rushed, arriving with pasty underbellies. Or simply biffed, arriving already shedding coating in the basket like a terminal case of seafood psoriasis. The old saw applies to subpar squid sufferers: “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
Here’s my favorites. As ever, tell me what I missed at agalarneau@buffnews.com.
175 Allen St., 716-768-0386
Showstopping knife-and-fork burgers, bourbon and craft beer are the main calling cards here, certainly. Yet Dino DeBell’s calamari deserves notice, for airy crust around still-tender seafood and kicky jacked-up sweet chile sauce alive with cilantro and fresh lime.
8900 Main St., Clarence, 716-632-1772
My personal calamari conversion came at the Weathervane, a New England-style seafood outfit in Chichester, N.H. The version closest to its lightly crumbed exterior is found at the Clarence seafood specialists, best enjoyed in its counter service dining room. Here, simple seafood treated with respect draws on a family legacy dating to 1877.
51 W. Chippewa St., 716-855-3739
26 Webster St., North Tonawanda, 716-755-3739
Properly crisped squid is central to calamari satisfaction, certainly, and the pair of Primos both offer outstanding efforts. Then its abbondanza of salsas puts it over the top, with fruity San Marzano tomato sauce and garlic mayonnaise perfumed with fresh basil. Try one dip, then the other. Then both, and ask yourself why you waited so long.
876 Main Road, Irving, 716-934-4826
A mile from the beaches of Lake Erie, Jeff LaBarbera put seafood first in his restaurant’s name, and the respect shows with walleye fingers, blackened mahi-mahi New Orleans, and a textbook calamari platter. Heaps of poppable sucker bundles and gently floured rings, a brace of lemon wedges and a ramekin of herby marinara for your trawling pleasure will repair that calamari-sized hole in your life.
3002 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, 716-823-6680
Regulars at Dina Mattiello and Sherry Davies’ place have more than a few pitch-perfect appetizers to ponder, from an august beef carpaccio, escargot on frico and eggplant rollatini. But The Dove’s entry slips into the calamari pantheon with its whisper-thin jacket and tomato sauce livened with a lick of chile.
3290 California Road, Orchard Park, 716-828-1115
One of the outstanding newfangled touches Becky and Mike Morgan brought with their retrofitting of the venerable Orchard Park restaurant is a calamari creation that’s halfway to an Asian salad party. Tings and tentacles are flash-fried and tossed in sweet chile with cherry peppers, arugula, matchsticked carrot for extra crunch and a dusting of toasted sesame seeds.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.