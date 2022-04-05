The 7 best local beers to reach for on National Beer Day

While on the surface it may look like National Beer Day on April 7 is just another fictitious “holiday,” it isn’t. It an important day for beer drinkers as it is held in honor of the day that the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted in 1933, which led to the 18th Amendment being repealed and Prohibition ending. On National Beer Day, all beer drinkers should raise a toast to President Franklin Roosevelt, who signed the legislation into law.

If you find yourself in the mood to celebrate on National Beer Day, and, if you ask me, there’s never a bad time for a fresh local beer, there is no shortage of tasty and exciting brews to celebrate with. Here are a few to consider.

Resolve Ukraine Kellerbier, 42 North Brewing Company

25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)

This kellerbier from 42 North is part of the open-sourced Resolve collaboration with 2085 Brewery in Kyiv, Ukraine, and more than 23 other breweries worldwide. The beer is light, fruity, refreshing and, most of all, important. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Global Empowerment Mission, which provides emergency aid to those inside Ukraine, as well as women and children trying to cross the border into Poland, and the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to refugees fleeing Ukraine. Availability: Draft, cans.

Double Heart Double IPA, Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St. (768-6018)

A bigger version of Resurgence’s Green Heart IPA, you say? Yes please. Expect amped up notes of tropical fruit, citrus and melon with a slightly dry finish. This beer drinks light for 8.5%, so watch yourself when it’s in your glass. Availability: Draft, cans.

Smells Like Buffalo, Brickyard Brewing x Resurgence Brewing

A beer that smells like the same breakfast cereal whose scent often fills the air in downtown Buffalo seems like a logical choice here. Smells Like Buffalo, a collaboration between Brickyard and Resurgence, is conditioned on orange blossom honey with aromas of roasted almonds and vanilla. It’s clean and easy drinking. Availability: Draft, cans.

Blendatron Bourbon Barrel Aged Blended Imperial Stout, Thin Man Brewery

492 Elmwood Ave. (923-4100), 4401 Transit Road (633-9630), 166 Chandler St. (393-4353)

There are a lot of delicious sounding words that can be used to describe Blendatron, but none beat the description from Thin Man Head Brewer Rudy Watkins: “it’s a boujie boozy milkshake.” This Buffalo Beer Geeks collab features 50% rye barrel aged Awesome Jenkins, 30% BBA imperial stout, 10% maple syrup BA Awesome Jenkins and 10% BBA doppelbock and is then aged on toasted hazelnuts and vanilla. It’s deceptively smooth for 13.2%. Buy one to drink, one to share and a few to cellar. Availability: Bottles.

On Brew Days We Wear Pink Hazy IPA, Pressure Drop Brewing

1672 Elmwood Ave. (551-0019)

Brewed in conjunction with the Pink Boots Society for Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day, an international celebration of women in the craft beer industry, On Brew Days We Wear Pink is light bodied for a hazy and crushable with notes of melon, sweet citrus and mango. Proceeds will benefit Pink Boots Society. Availability: Draft, cans.

Grant Pilsner, 1927 Brew House

Walden Galleria, 1 Galleria Drive (634-6000)

A recent gold medal winner at the 2022 New York State Craft Beer Competition, Santora’s 1927 Brew House’s Grant Pilsner is brilliant; crisp, crushable and easy drinking with slight biscuit notes and a dry hop finish that helps to evenly balance out the beer. It’s quite good. Availability: Draft, cans.

Fenian Ale, Flying Bison Brewing

840 Seneca St. (873-1557)

Flying Bison’s Fenian Ale, a collaboration with Ireland’s Sullivan's Brewing, is a deep golden American Pale Ale brewed with malted Irish barley as a tribute to the Buffalo Fenians Gaelic Athletic Association. It’s also one of my favorite beers at the moment, so much so that I bought a keg for my home kegerator. You should do the same, or at the very least, grab a pint or some cans. Availability: Draft, cans.

