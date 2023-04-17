More than four percent of Buffalo’s population are people born in Burma. Despite federal programs resettling refugees from that country in Erie County for decades, the scale of the city’s most recent wave of immigration tends to surprise people.

The plethora of Burmese restaurants should be a clue. Plentiful enough to be their own genre in Buffalo-area dining opportunities, most offer Burmese and Thai dishes, plus one Japanese effort, sushi.

Why is Burmese-Thai-sushi a thing? Because most of their menus can also be read as a restaurant origin story.

Burmese flavors they grew up on, in the land of their birth. Thai cuisine learned while working in Thailand as refugees, waiting for entry to the United States. Sushi because many Burmese cooks’ first American job was rolling sushi, thanks to a Burmese-run company providing workers to supermarket sushi counters.

In this way, the menu at Thai House in Depew, like the area’s dozen other Burmese-operated restaurants, tells you what its cooks have learned along the way. Chef-owner Kyaw Soe Kyaw can send you on a trip without getting back in your car.

Begin your epicurean journey in Burmese territory, with lapeth thoat, or tea leaf salad ($8.99), the vegan thrill ride that has converted more Buffalonians to Burmese fans than any other dish.

Diced fresh tomato and shredded cabbage supply juiciness and roughage. Leaves of the tea plant, fermented like sauerkraut, offer briny funk. The crunch comes from fried beans, peanuts and sesame seeds. Tangy with lime juice, savory with garlic oil, this salad makes fans of practically everyone it meets.

If you’re a fan of ginger root’s gentle bite, tuck into the ginger salad ($8.99), which replaces the fermented tea leaves of lapeth thoat with ginger sliced paper-thin.

The other major on-ramp to Burmese cuisine exploration is coconut chicken noodle soup, golden broth hiding egg noodles and bites of tender chicken, topped with sliced hardboiled egg and fried rice noodles for crunch.

Given the difficulty of rendering the Burmese language in the English alphabet, every Burmese menu spells it differently. At Thai House, it is spelled “ohn noh kohsware,” No. 30 under Noodle Soup ($11.99). No matter how it is spelled, the soothing, placid satisfaction of every version I’ve been offered in Buffalo makes me want to take it home to meet my mother. She would dispatch it happily, because ohn noh kohsware doesn’t need words to deliver its payload of happiness.

Other standouts at Thai House include a rare appearance of Malaysian cuisine in Western New York: nasi ayam ($14.99). Marinated chicken is roasted so its skin becomes a savory wrapper, accented with an oyster-sauce-based jus. The dome of rice in the center is, for once, an essential part of the dish, cooked in chicken stock and coconut milk. Topped with fried shallots, it is an engaging poultry platter for two, or one eater bent on fulfillment.

Pickled mustard greens appear frequently in Burmese cuisine. I’ll take pickles over more boring vegetables like bok choy any day, especially when they’re stir-fried with pork or other proteins ($11.99), No. 46. The lively vegetation is also offered as a soup, adding its essence to the broth as it’s simmered with tofu and choice of protein ($5.99-$12.99).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Burma borders India, a fact brought home vividly by Burmese-style clay pot biryani. Spice-scented basmati rice pilaf, tossed with cashews and your choice of protein, is introduced to a clay pot, which is heated until some grains stick to the pot. This is purposeful, for some diligent scraping will reveal that chewy, even crispy, crust has formed that rewards excavation.

If you’re thinking of going, but have a less adventurous person to please, do note that Chinese-American life preservers are available in General Tso’s and sesame chicken ($11.99 lunch, $15.99 dinner).

Vegans and vegetarians will find plenty to choose from beyond tea leaf salad. Consider traditional Burmese pumpkin curry ($11.99 lunch, $15.99 dinner), or fried tofu ($6.99), Burmese style, using a tofu analogue made from a type of chickpea.

Thai House was gutted by fire in 2019. Readers told me they missed the Kyaws’ cooking and asked whether they were gone for good. I had no answer, because the Kyaws didn’t know themselves, at first.

Dominic Corigliano and his family, the building’s owners, could have demolished the ruins and sought a more lucrative use for the Transit Road property. Instead, the Coriglianos decided to rebuild not just for their own interests, but so the Kyaws could keep building on the start they made in America.

The results have made Depew a better place to live. So if you’re hungry for a trip away from the everyday, perhaps you should stop by and see what the neighbors have been up to. At Thai House, there are dozens of dishes that can make you feel right at home.

Thai House

5246 Transit Road, Depew (depewthaihouse.com, 716-601-7114)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Prices: appetizers, $4.99-$10.99; salads, $8.99-$11.99; entrees, $11.99-$37.99.

Atmosphere: quiet contemplation

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes