Sweet corn ice cream on tap for Eden Corn Festival

In North Carolina, he worked for the state, doing farm extension work. “It worked out well,” Agle said. “I had enough time to get out and see the world, and realize I wanted to come back to the farm.”

After he came back to the welcoming arms of his huge family, Agle started running into a problem: the nieces’ and nephews’ birthday parties.

“I never really had much experience buying gifts regularly for my nieces and nephews,” he said. “I didn't want to just give them another gift. What's at every birthday party? Cake and ice cream, and the family usually made the cake.”

Agle used ice cream to present what was fresh on the farm. Rhubarb was a harbinger of early summer.

“There's a lot of produce that doesn't make it to market, so I was also racking my brain with ideas on what could be done with some of the fruit that's imperfect, but still tastes just as good.”

So after the terrible year the Eden Chamber of Commerce and Eden Corn Festival had in 2020, Agle wanted to help raise money for the community organization.