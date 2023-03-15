Swannie House co-owner Debbie Wiles-Fetterman died Thursday, and the historic tavern at 170 Ohio St. is closed until further notice.

She was behind the bar five days earlier, chatting as she served folks from the neighborhood. That night, she kept the bar open late to accommodate a regular who was meeting friends from out of town.

The regular got detoured that night, but in his absence, she did her thing, and made sure these strangers felt right at home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“She was a fun-loving woman who always had time to chat with us,” said Jim Ormond, another regular. “Even when they were busy, she always had time to come over and say 'Hi.' ”

Musician Kevin Kukoda started going to Swannie House as a child, brought by his father, along with a gang from the office, for gravy fries, burgers and wings.

Later, he moved nearby, and was another frequenter of Swannie House, along with a cast of characters and working folks from the General Mills plant on the other side of the Buffalo Ship Canal.

“The main thing I have to say about Debbie was that she was extremely nice,” Kukoda said. “She would give you the shirt off her back, you know, if she knew you. She was just so very kind.”

Follow the Swannie House page on Facebook for further information.