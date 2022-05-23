Summer Guide: Andrew Galarneau's favorite spots for al fresco dining

When winter’s white-knuckled grip loosens and your appetite turns to dinner with a side of summer breeze, consider the patio possibilities.

The perennial hot dog shacks and ice cream stands are popping up like dandelions. Most folks have the path to their nearest and dearest summer treats purveyor mapped in their hearts.

This guide is aimed past the everyday, to scenes that it’s worth driving across town – or further – to experience. Some benefit greatly from proximity to waterways and natural glory, while others have managed to create credible oases of their own.

Here’s some of my favorite places to eat with the sun on my face.

Bandana’s Bar and Grill

930 Lake Road, Youngstown

What looks like an ordinary roadhouse is destination dining for broad swaths of Niagara County and beyond, as evidenced by the frequent motorcycle battalions parked out front. Rob and Melissa Kudel invested in a covered patio in the back where travelers may find themselves blessed to browse daily specials or just dig into Buffalo fried cauliflower and three kinds of potato skins.

15 Cedar St., Akron (716-442-5363, bistro93akronny.wixsite.com/bistro93)

Tucked away beside this old tavern is a surprisingly spiffy patio, where folks can enjoy the tropical seafood stylings of William Smith, who runs the kitchen while Jennifer Carlsen handles the dining room. Consider specials like pan-seared red snapper with lobster Newburg sauce and escargot scampi-style.

5611 Main St., Williamsville (650-4080, britesmithbrewing.com)

Renovation of historic buildings included installation of enough glass to offer a clear appreciation of Ellicott Creek meandering through Williamsville. The view outside is even more expansive, conducive to lingering over a freshly brewed pint of Briter Daze American Imperial Ale or a freshly fired Korean cheesesteak.

The intersection of West Utica and Rhode Island streets has a gravitational pull on hungry people thanks to its concentration of high-quality eats and drinks. Five Points Bakery’s whole-grain goodness, expressed in earthy cinnamon rolls, deliciously adorable toast plates, and more, was there first. Remedy House added full-spectrum coffee made with care and notorious breakfast sandwiches, which people can enjoy on patio tables in clement weather. Then Butter Block, Buffalo’s finest purveyor of croissants and other viennoiserie, opened. You can't eat inside, but across the street, there's places to hang out. Five Points Bakery built a stage and has set a free summertime weekend jazz schedule. Choose something gorgeous to eat while the musicians play and settle in to appreciate café society, West Side-style.

888 Main St., (885-1885, cocobuffalo.com)

The artful French-inspired menu here goes swimmingly at lunch in the shaded patio out back, with umbrella-bedecked tables away from the hum of Main Street. Consider the French salad with lentils, carrots, beets and chevre, the gruyere-and-bechamel enriched croque madame or a lamb burger imbued with smoked paprika, coriander and fennel.

537 Main St. (716-370-0029, graylynnginbar.com)

Maybe it’s the country boy in me, but when I’m sipping a gin fizz on the Graylynn patio as the trolley rumbles by, and I look up to catch the glint off the Goldome building, I feel downright cosmopolitan. Add the Euro-leaning menu, with Scotch eggs, escargot, bacon butties and a full English breakfast at weekend brunch and it’s an urbane eats all-star.

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg (716-246-3022, lago210.com)

Alex Diaczenko, the chef who got Lucia’s on the Lake started, offers rambunctious dishes drawing on local produce and producers. There’s 150 seats all told inside and out for when the sun sets. Try the fried Brussels sprouts with miso maple and vegan kimchi or za’atar chicken with charred jalapeno tzatziki.

40 E. Niagara St., Tonawanda (716-525-1260, prescottsprovisions.com)

The City of Tonawanda’s center of fine dining has expanded its outdoor seating considerably, offering seats a stone’s throw from the Erie Canal. Now even more folks can experience the work of Vincent Thompson and his dedicated kitchen crew, especially the white cheddar popovers, grilled tuna with caponata and housemade ravioli filled with stinging nettle and ricotta.

3 O’Connell Island, Wilson (751-6868, sunsetgrillwilson.com)

Set on an inlet just east of Wilson Tuscarora State Park, a variety of outdoor seating venues draws crowds day and night for sailboat-adjacent dining. Homey fare like a pot roast sandwich and seafood options like Javanese salmon with mango salsa and build-your-own steamer pots headline.

64 W. Chippewa St. (856-7646, sohobuffalony.com)

Eating dinner on a rooftop deck overlooking one of the busiest corners in the city recently became even more interesting with J.J. Richert, of Torches and Smoke on the Water, influencing the menu. Puerto Rican skirt steak with black bean pico de gallo and chimichurri and pork tenderloin pastrami-style, served with a marble rye and Swiss cheese bread pudding, are among reasons to get reacquainted.

Honorable mention: This Little Pig’s expansive Clarence al fresco seating; Hydraulic Hearth’s sprawling outdoor drinking and gaming area at Larkin Square; tacos, quesadillas and tortas at Monte Alban trailer in Medina; finger sandwiches and bespoke cocktails at Waxlight Bar a Vin.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

