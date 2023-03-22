BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

An all-day diner on East Huron

It takes moxie for a breakfast-to-dinner restaurant to open in downtown Buffalo these days.

Office workers have stayed home in droves. Nightlife has picked up since the pandemic, certainly. The proliferation of downtown living spaces has filled more tables with apartment-dwellers eating in their neighborhood.

As venerable, late-night Allentown restaurant The Towne is posted for sale, another place is nearing completion in the heart of downtown, offering safe harbor from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week. An all-day menu means that blueberry pancakes and a rye Manhattan at midnight will be in its wheelhouse.

Streetlight Brasserie, 5 E. Huron St., the space last known as Oshun, plans a coming-out party in April.

Owner Danny Lettieri is fine-tuning the menu with consultant Steve Gedra, co-owner of the late The Black Sheep. Lettieri’s partners include sisters Nina and Cari Lettieri, and Matthew Milano.

Blueberry pancakes, chicken and waffles, burgers and sandwiches are shoo-ins. Expect strip steak, steak and eggs, and fish dishes of the week. Plus whatever else they cook up.

Inside, historic Art Deco wall art has been carefully covered, alcoves and foliage added. In daytime, the front part of the space floods with light from ceiling-height windows, with gawk-worthy views of the Electric Tower across the street.

Above the bar, an expanse of wall will light up with the menu of the moment. In the morning, a projector will beam bakery and coffee offerings, switching to lunch and dinner menus as the day proceeds. During Bills games and other communal television events, football broadcasts will fill the space.

This will be the bakery and beer bar that’s welcoming to the laptop crowd, with charging stations and wifi for those who find spreadsheet browsing easier while sipping something soothing. It will also prove how many people living downtown cannot resist waffles on command.

FUNDRAISERS

Mission Mama Marvin: Even before starting their diverse fermentation company in 2015, RJ and Lindsay Marvin of Barrel + Brine have dedicated time, energy, and product to scores of community fundraisers.

The Marvins were original backers of The Iron Event, which helped former cook Daniel Tracy far outlive his ALS diagnosis. When Tracy asked for help at his nursing home, the Marvins showed up.

This time, RJ’s mother, Kathy Marvin, needs help. She has cancer, and her children are raising money to make round-the-clock hospice care possible.

At their April 15 fundraiser, a one-of-a-kind buffet of marvelous Marvin classic cuisine will be augmented with first-class pulled pork from Bare Bones BBQ and Tappo Pizza’s own Neapolitan-style pies.

Held at Thin Man/Tappo, 166 Chandler St., from 4 to 9 p.m., there will be plenty of room for well-wishers.

Marvin explained that Swiss steak Kathy Marvin style is pounded out sirloin, breaded and sauteed, smothered with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and celery, then braised for hours, and served over mashed potatoes. More examples of the Marvin oeuvre, meatballs and sauce, plus Snickers pies, are anticipated.

Live music at 8 p.m. by Slow Animals, plus a silent auction and divers raffles complete the offerings.

Buy tickets at this link or by searching “Kathleen Marvin” at Eventbrite.com.

At $45 per person, dinner buffet (cash bar) or VIP at $75 per person, buffet, four drink tickets and a chance to win a six-course dinner from Chef RJ Marvin. For donations or questions, please contact Lindsey Marvin at lindsey@barrelnbrine.com.

Cozy Thai: The restaurant review returns with a celebration of the work that Vietnamese and Burmese immigrants have put to such dramatic culinary effect at Cozy Thai in Hamburg. Refreshed by family investment during the pandemic shutdown, it offers a fresh look and fresh dishes. There's only one tea leaf pasta, a noodle dish inspired by lapeth, Burmese fermented tea leaves. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Paula's Donuts to Transit: Paula's Donuts needs more room for its Clarence location, and it has found it on Transit Road in Amherst.

The popular local doughnut chain will move its operations from 8560 Main St. to 8010 Transit Road this spring. That location is a former Dave's Christmas Wonderland store, across from a Walmart Supercenter and next to West Herr Chevrolet of Williamsville. -- Samantha Christmann Read more

READERS TALK BACK

When asked if they would recommend any all-you-can-eat salad bars, two readers offered apt suggestions.

"By far my favorite all-you-can-eat salad bar is Potts," Dana wrote. "All-you-can-eat salad and homemade soup. I don’t even like pickles much at all -- but their pickle soup is something everyone needs to have. Amazing."

Chicken noodle and czarnina are regulars, with two additional soups tagging in, she reported.

Potts Deli & Grille, 41 S. Rossler Ave., Cheektowaga, pottsdeli.com, 716-826-6575.

Noreen Pazderski rang in to praise the Fieldstone Country Inn for its abundant bar, including "delicious homemade soups." For the record, she considers Fieldstone's fish fry "very very good."

Fieldstone Country Inn, 5986 S. Transit Road, Lockport, fieldstonecountryinn.com, 716-625-6193.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.