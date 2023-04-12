BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

April 12, 2023

A reason to emerge from hibernation

With temperatures in the 70s forecast for the weekend, it’s time for Buffalonians to shed their winter coats and look for sustenance in the sunshine.

As luck would have it, spring Local Restaurant Week is Monday through April 23, offering plenty of reasons to emerge from hibernation. Organized by Visit Buffalo Niagara and the New York State Restaurant Association's Western New York chapter, there’s 67 restaurants on the wide-ranging list, including places in Indian Falls, Lockport, East Aurora, and many points in between.

At Al-Salam Diner & Kabab House, 1398 Bailey Ave., $14.99 will get you a flaky samosa pastry filled with spiced potato, tandoori chicken, and rice pudding.

At Southern Junction, 27 Chandler St., $45 gets you dinner for two, with smoked beef brisket, spare ribs, and jalapeno cheddar sausage, cardamom cornbread, biryani rice, pit beans, plus sauces and pickled onions.

At Compass Run, 500 Seneca St., fresh seafood acolytes can worship at the Big City Nights platter, eight jumbo shrimp, six pristine oysters, and two poached lobster tails, with a foursome of warm pull-apart rolls and two glasses of sparkling wine. For $65, two can celebrate spring in style.

At the only waterfall-view dining tables in Genesee County, Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant offers rock-solid value with a $29 dinner. At 1227 Gillmore Road, choose from pork chop in black pepper cream, pan-seared maple salmon, black-and-blue strip steak or chicken with linguine. Plus vegetable, choice of potato, salad, roll and butter. Then housemade chocolate espresso panna cotta.

Book your reservations as soon as you get the notion, because these deals won’t last. See the list at visitbuffaloniagara.com/buffalo-restaurant-week.

Restaurants can still join the effort through A. Information here.

REVIEWS

Lucky Day Whiskey Bar: In 2014, when Tim and Morgan Stevens opened the city's whiskey library and pilgrimage center in the historic Masonic temple on Pearl Street, the food couldn't keep up with the finesse of the bar program. That has been rectified in an especially beefy way with dishes like a happy hour special of wagyu culotte steak frites, an absurd value at $25. Or the $7 cheeseburger built on a beef-bacon patty. With $6 Old Fashioneds and Manhattans, you'd best get reservations. Read more

On deck, Thai House: The Burmese and Thai restaurant on Transit Road in Depew was destroyed by fire. But the family that owned the building decided to rebuild so the family that ran the place could have the chance to work on their American dream. Even without the backstory, dishes like Malaysian nasi lemak chicken, pickled mustard greens soup, and lapeth thoat, the essential Burmese tea leaf salad, are splendid examples of family values, Buffalo style. Read 2014 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Downtown Bazaar will open to the public Monday, bringing international all-stars from the West Side Bazaar to Buffalo’s Theatre District.

At 617 Main St., office lunchers and pre-curtain diners will get the chance to enjoy the cooking that made the Grant Street site a must-stop for adventurous eaters before it was closed by fire last year.

Until the $11.5 million reimagined and expanded West Side Bazaar opens on Niagara Street this fall, Downtown Bazaar is the place for Grant Street fans to find their old favorites.

The former EXPO space runs through the block, from Main to Ellicott streets. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Filipino chef Lloyd Ligao, whose Pinoy Boy restaurant operation found an audience from the public kitchen at the Broadway Market, is coming downtown.

Through his capable hands, Buffalo can discover Filipino favorites like marinated and grilled chicken inisal ($16) or fried garlic rice with Spam, pork sisig or longanisa sausage ($15). Basque brûléed cheesecake made with purple ube sweet potato ($8) beckons for dessert, along with halo-halo ($7/$10), the gaudy dessert of crushed ice, coconut cream and technicolor jellies.

Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine’s Zelalem Gemmeda will have the city’s essential Ethiopian menu on offer. Vegetarian and nonvegetarian meals, each with five dishes on the pancake-like flatbread called injera, are the move here.

South Sudanese restaurateur Akec Aguer, of Nile River, will be supplying the city’s best ful medames, fava beans sauteed with garlic and cumin, dill-laced beef kabobs and the hearty collards-and-greens Sudanese stew called sukuma wiki.

Pattaya Street Food, another West Side Bazaar veteran, will be open mornings once the schedule begins, offering bubble tea and coffee.

Besides soft drinks, beer and wine will be part of the Downtown Bazaar’s lure. Its operator has yet to be announced, but the Downtown Bazaar promises to be the only spot in town that you can get a decent glass of Merlot with your sukuma wiki.

CRITIC ASKS READERS

So here's a question for readers, for a change.

Restaurant owners have started adding charges to menus to raise more money to pay their kitchen workers. It might be $1 per diner, or a flat percentage of the pretax bill, or another sum.

The cause is just, in my opinion. Current restaurant wage structures do not give cooks and dishwashers a slice of the pie on the nights restaurants are flooded with customers. I have notions about the right ways and wrong ways to achieve that goal.

But first I’d like to hear your thoughts on the matter. If you’d like, please email agalarneau@buffnews.com with answers to these questions. Include your full name if you wouldn’t mind being quoted. I appreciate your assistance in helping me do my job properly.

1. Have you noticed such a charge? If so, where?

2. How was the charge applied – per person, or percentage?

3. How were you notified of the charge menu note, server mention?

4. Did you feel you received sufficient notice?

5. If you came to feel you did not receive sufficient notice, what did you do about it?

6. If you communicated dissatisfaction to the proprietor, what was their response?

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.