Spotted Octopus Brewing: A homey spot where everyone (will soon) know your name

If it feels like you are having a friendly beer at a relative’s house while at Spotted Octopus Brewing, then mission accomplished. That's exactly the vibe owner Ken Shaw was aiming for when opening Allentown’s first brewery, located at 41 Edward St.

All but two of the tables at the brewery were donated by friends and family, giving the taproom a unique retro and intimate flair. It was designed by Shaw, a stalwart scenery and costume designer in Buffalo theater, to deliver a very homey feel to craft beer fans.

“As soon as we walked into this space, it felt right,” said Shaw, who owns Spotted Octopus along with partners Domenic Nicotera, who also brews, and Barbara Priore. “We wanted people to feel like they are sitting around their kitchen table drinking beer. You really are sitting around the tables that all of us grew up around. And when you go upstairs, it’s kind of like being in someone’s apartment drinking beer. There’s something that’s charming about that.”

Nicotera had been homebrewing for 27 years before opening Spotted Octopus. "It was a fun hobby. But during the pandemic, I started considering if it could be an occupation,” he said.

Just like their kitchy, welcoming digs, the brewery is named in honor of inclusiveness. At least, that’s the centralized theme.

“We had a bar in our basement called Octopus Bar,” Nicotera said. “When I would brew, we called it Octopus Brew. When we decided to open the brewery, our attorney noticed a brewery called Octopi Brewing in Wisconsin. So, thinking of a name change, we all wanted a spot that would be comfortable and welcoming to everyone, regardless of any labels. We kept using the word 'spot' to describe what we wanted and this is how we settled on Spotted Octopus Brewing Company.”

Plus, the spotted octopus (or blue-ringed octopus) is the world’s deadliest octopus, carrying enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes, which adds to the allure, Nicotera said.

Spotted Octopus offers 12 taps of rotating in-house brewed beers, which are constantly changing thanks to the small size of the brewhouse that gives them the flexibility to play around with new styles of beer. It will eventually host four guest taps.

In the short time it has been open, Spotted Octopus has brewed nearly three dozen craft beers, a range of brews that includes everything from classic American IPAs, pilsners and porters to hard seltzer, a golden ale with peppers and a shandy made with lemon and lavender. Ella, a blond ale named in honor of Nicotera’s daughter, is as close to a flagship as it comes for the brewery. Two of the more popular beers are Peach & Pepper, a golden ale with sweet notes of peach and just the right amount of spicy heat, and Citrus Burst IPA, a traditional American IPA brewed with citrus for fruity notes. Speaking of Ella, the brewery just recently tapped Ella At the Beach, a floral blond ale with a citrusy finish.

Spotted Octopus can accommodate 50 patrons inside and another 30 on the back patio. The upstairs room, which features additional seating and restrooms, can be booked for small parties.

“When people come here, it’s not an industrial feel,” Nicotera said. “There are comfy seats to sit in. Upstairs there are people’s kitchen and dining room tables.”

A light food menu features charcuterie boards with New York State cheeses with locally sourced vegetables and Top Seedz Crackers. It will also have a variety of flavors from What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn.

“It was really nice to create a collection of things that make you feel like you’re at home,” Shaw said. “When you’re here, you really feel like you’re at someone’s house drinking a beer.”

41 Edward St.

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Parking: on Franklin Street, Main Street and the lot at 554 Pearl St.

