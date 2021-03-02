Southern Tier Brewing taking over former (716) Food and Sport downtown

Southern Tier Brewing Company will take over (716) Food and Sport, the massive two-story sports bar in LECOM Harborcenter.

Set to open in late summer, Southern Tier intends to add on-site brewing, and use its taps to “showcase their full line of craft beers, ciders, seltzers and spirits,” said an announcement from its landlord, Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

PSE is confident Southern Tier “will enhance the great experience our fans have come to expect by doing what they do best, serving them their favorite locally brewed craft beers along with a new menu of hand-crafted, beer-inspired food items and appetizers,” Kim Pegula said.

“Since we opened our doors in 2002, Buffalo has been one of our top markets,” said Phin DeMink, founder of Southern Tier Brewing Company. “We’ve always viewed Buffalo as home and always wanted a physical presence in the Buffalo market.”

Besides brewing, Southern Tier plans to add “to go” sales of beer and spirits. The new taproom will have a from-scratch, beer-inspired food menu.

“Southern Tier is excited to deepen the partnership with Terry and Kim (Pegula) and build on the (716) legacy. Buffalonians can count on a great craft experience, from our locally inspired food menu to the beer we’ll be pouring, all served with Southern Tier hospitality,” DeMink said.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

