Ryan Fernandez was born in Kerala, India, and grew up outside Dallas.

In Buffalo, he created Southern Junction, the world’s only menu of Texas barbecue that slides seamlessly into Keralan home cooking.

This summer, after two years of operating Southern Junction as a takeout-only spot at 27 Chandler St., Fernandez is planning to open his first restaurant, at 367 Connecticut St., last The Black Sheep.

Fernandez’s partners, dazzled by his creations from the first days of his operation, purchased the building and encouraged Fernandez to make the jump.

Last year, Vice Munchies sent a film crew and produced a slick 11-minute video that delved into Fernandez's roots and put Buffalo's unique barbecue attraction on the national radar. The video has 655,000 views. It has drawn legions of sensation seekers to Buffalo. But at 27 Chandler St., Fernandez had no place to welcome them, to allow them to focus on the food and give his culinary creations the attention they deserve.

That should change this summer. Everything on the current Southern Junction menu will be offered on Connecticut Street, Fernandez said, plus certain strategic additions.

That means Fernandez's best-in-show beef brisket, cardamom cornbread and vegan delights like the smoked cauliflower pakora-fried and tossed with masala spices. Kolaches, the savory and sweet buns Czech bakers made popular in Texas, will be coming out in sausage and cheese, pulled pork and more varieties. Those are already on sale at the Chandler walk-up window Wednesday through Saturday.

In the new space, Fernandez’s sausage-making plans will accelerate, including Texas hot links and a biryani boudin Fernandez has been working out the kinks on.

His girlfriend, Lydia Herr, the baker and food expert at Flat 12 mushrooms whose beef-and-mushroom borek draws lines at the Chandler Street Winter Market on Saturdays, is almost done perfecting a white bread that will make a barbecue place proud.

Another planned advancement is Fernandez’s development of an Indian made-to-order bread program, starting with parathas, the griddled whole-wheat flatbread.

Simple drinks will center the booze program – margaritas, beer, cheladas and such – but a custom cocktail menu, currently in the works, also will be available.

Watch Southern Junction social media at @gettexish on Twitter and @southernjunction716 on Instagram to follow the process and eventual hoped-for opening.

“Once we get the liquor license straightened out, we’ll know more about the timeline,” Fernandez said. “I can’t believe this is really happening.”

In the meantime, you can still order and pick up Sothern Junction at southernjunction716.com, or stop by 27 Chandler St. for takeout, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (or until sold out, like any decent barbecue place). Closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Fernandez has not decided whether the takeout-only spot on Chandler Street will stay open when the Connecticut Street restaurant opens.

My February 2021 Southern Junction review started this way:

In Ecclesiastes, it is written: “There is nothing new under the sun.” I can’t judge the author harshly for their take, as it was written around 300 BCE. As such, the author never had a chance to try Southern Junction.

Meeting dishes that I’ve read about for the first time is always educational. New dishes conceived by thoughtful cooks are rare, thrilling rewards for the chowhounding I do.

What Ryan Fernandez has brought Buffalo at Southern Junction is bigger, an idea of fused flavors, grown from the rootstock of his journey, that could become its own genre.

I, for one, am hungry to see how Southern Junction, at 367 Connecticut St., turns out.