Born in a Chandler Street kitchen in 2020, Southern Junction has earned national attention and has drawn a steady stream of barbecue pilgrims.

Now, it has a place for customers to sit and eat their brisket with a beer.

Southern Junction to blossom into restaurant at former Black Sheep This summer, after two years of operating Southern Junction as a takeout-only spot at 27 Chandler St., Ryan Fernandez is planning to open his first restaurant, at 367 Connecticut St.

Ryan Fernandez, inventor of Texan-Keralan cuisine, will open his fully licensed restaurant to the public Thursday, in the former Black Sheep space on Connecticut Street.

At a weekend soft opening, Fernandez finally got to see the people his work pleased.

“It just feels great to put my brisket on a plate and get it to people five minutes later,” he said. “My whole crew, we’ve spent three years putting things into boxes and trying to make it nice, and hoping the box doesn’t get tipped.”

Note that the address of the building has changed to 365 Connecticut St., though customers will end up in the same place.

Southern Junction is a counter-service place, like the legendary Texas barbecue pits, so customers choose their own adventure. Head to the bar for a Shiner bock beer or a margarita, or shot of tequila. Or follow your nose through the gated alley to the barbecue service line. Grab a tray and choose your meal, pay up, and go find a seat. If you want a drink, head for the bar.

There’s room for about 25 customers in the bar, 25 in the dining room, and 35 in the covered patio out back. Picnic tables are on the way for the backyard, Fernandez said.

Standard meat offerings include beef brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, and applewood-smoked chicken bathed in spiced coconut oil with curry leaves and caramelized onions. Sides include cardamom cornbread, white cheddar mac and cheese, and smoked cauliflower stir-fried Manchurian style.

Kolaches, the poofy semisweet rolls filled with savory and sweet fillings, are on line.

Girlfriend and baker Lydia Herr designed the restaurant, and contributed paintings to its décor. Herr, Flat 12’s kitchen manager, will make Southern Junction’s white bread and Japanese milk bread rolls for sandwiches. Dessert will be arriving in coming weeks, starting with banana pudding and chocolate chip cookies before getting fancier.

The Sunday barbecue brunch lineup will include breakfast tacos, more kolaches and the return of the brisket biscuit.

There are no reservations at Southern Junction.

“This is a barbecue joint,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez’s food reflects his formative eating years. Born in Kerala, India, he moved to Texas with his mother and grew up outside Dallas. Having fallen in love with Texas barbecue and his mother’s cooking, he worked out dishes that draw on both traditions, as well as offerings with both feet solidly in their own cuisine.

Check out the menu at southernjunction716.com. Hours: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday. Closed Tuesday, Wednesday.