Some of Andrew Garlarneau's favorite ways WNY restaurants offer organ meat

Nine out of 10 Americans eat meat.
Yet raise the possibility of eating organs, and many of those carnivores – raised to blithely devour hot dogs composed of you-don’t-want-the-details – suddenly have qualms.
Humankind has not always been so picky. From the Paleolithic era to the present day, cooks have tried to make the most of the entire animal.
Here’s some of my favorite ways Western New York restaurants offer offal. This list is deliberately entry level, for meat-eaters who are game for trying something, once. Do you have the guts?
Crispy chicken livers at Colony Seafood and Steakhouse
876 Main Road, Irving; colonyseafoodandsteakhouse.com; 716-934-4826.
This swanky Irving hideout offers chicken livers rolled in cracker meal and fried to a crisp, a preparation that minimizes the sucking-a-penny flavor. Sour cream jacked with horseradish provides lactic ying to the mineral yang of the livers, to brilliant effect.
Boiled shredded pork tripe with chile oil at Peking Quick One
359 Somerville Ave., Tonawanda; 716-381-8730.
This dish uses blanket tripe, poached, sliced thin and marinated in chile and sesame oil, garlic, vinegar and cilantro, with a touch of tingly Sichuan peppercorn. Served cold, it’s an intense jerkylike experience usually enjoyed on piles of rice and alongside something green, like slip cucumber.
Liver dumpling soup at Schwabl’s
789 Center Road, West Seneca; schwabls.com; 716-675-2333.
On Wednesdays, one of the last outposts of German cuisine in Western New York offers one of my favorite comforts aus Deutschland, leberknodelsuppe, or liver dumpling soup. Tender orbs of ground liver and breadcrumbs floating in beef stock sweetened with carrots and celery, livened with black pepper.
Kibdah at Crave King
2693 South Park Ave., Lackawanna; 716-783-9743.
Lamb liver, diced and sauteed with fresh chiles, tomatoes, turmeric and other spices, produces one of the most un-coppery liver dishes in town. This particular dish, eaten over white rice, has led several acquaintances to allow that maybe they don’t hate all liver.
Cold beef and tripe with hot oil at Golden Hill
4001 Sheridan Drive, Amherst; 716-631-7198.
Golden Hill, successor-in-address to Sichuan specialist China Star, proves it too can deliver subtle Sichuan splendor. Case in point: poached sliced beef shank and honeycomb tripe, garlic and cilantro tossed in chile oil that’s been simmered with an intoxicating bouquet of spices. Cool to the touch, rousing but not painful to the palate.
Foie gras torchon at Patina 250
250 Delaware Ave.; 716-290-0600.
Foie gras has been scarce in Buffalo, but one worthy version can be found at Patina 250, in the Westin Buffalo hotel. This remarkable preparation offered a slice of liver nuggets suspended in dark aspic, like an edible stained glass window designed by Goths. Huckleberry compote, pistachio cake and oatmeal crumble helped make it taste as interesting as it looked.
Tripe in red sauce at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant
3785 South Park Ave, Blasdell; iliodipaolos.com; 716-825-3675.
Simmering sliced tripe in red sauce is a traditional Italian approach that achieves tenderness through patience and the tomatoes’ gently acidic effects. In the best versions, like Ilio DiPaolo’s, the organ meat gradually imbues its surroundings with funky character, so that the sauce is as prized as its protein.
Liver and onions at Mandy’s Café
3796 Clinton St., West Seneca; 716-771-1553.
While Darrell’s Place in Middleport has a bang-up version, when I want the primal satisfaction of beef liver, bacon, onions and gravy, this West Seneca spot gets the call. Seared slices with a hint of pink inside, enough bacon and sweet sauteed onions to pair with every bite, and gravy for the mopping makes it memorable.
Chorizo con buche taco at Taqueria los Mayas
3525 Genesee St., Cheektowaga; taqueria-los-mayas.com; 716-906-3730.
Poached tripe gets crisped and then cooked with chorizo, the intensely seasoned loose pork sausage, then piled into a house-made tortilla. Anointed judiciously with chopped onion, cilantro, salsas and perhaps habanero carrot pickle from the house salsa station, the combination of funky flavor and chile fire has a reputation as a reliable hangover snuffer.
