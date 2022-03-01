Some of Andrew Garlarneau's favorite ways WNY restaurants offer organ meat

Nine out of 10 Americans eat meat.

Yet raise the possibility of eating organs, and many of those carnivores – raised to blithely devour hot dogs composed of you-don’t-want-the-details – suddenly have qualms.

Humankind has not always been so picky. From the Paleolithic era to the present day, cooks have tried to make the most of the entire animal.

Here’s some of my favorite ways Western New York restaurants offer offal. This list is deliberately entry level, for meat-eaters who are game for trying something, once. Do you have the guts?

Crispy chicken livers at Colony Seafood and Steakhouse

876 Main Road, Irving; colonyseafoodandsteakhouse.com; 716-934-4826.

This swanky Irving hideout offers chicken livers rolled in cracker meal and fried to a crisp, a preparation that minimizes the sucking-a-penny flavor. Sour cream jacked with horseradish provides lactic ying to the mineral yang of the livers, to brilliant effect.

. . .