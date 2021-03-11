Second ex-Russell's worker alleges firing for reporting Covid-19 violations

A second former employee has sued prominent Buffalo restaurateur Russell Salvatore, his partner Mark Jerge, and Russell’s Steaks and Chops, alleging they fired her for reporting widespread, repeated violations of coronavirus safety guidelines meant to keep workers and guests uninfected.

The suit alleges bartender Lindsay McKay was fired after four years of service for reporting a list of violations that included forbidding servers to sanitize menus between handing them out to customers, and forcing a coronavirus-positive dishwasher to come to work in the kitchen, where masks were not worn.

The restaurant’s bar was repeatedly packed with maskless customers while employees were forbidden to enforce safe spacing guidelines, the suit also alleges.

“When questioned by staff, Mr. Salvatore repeatedly said, ‘At Russell’s, we’re going to do it the Russell’s way until we get caught,’ ” the suit claims.

The News called Russell’s Steaks & Chops partner Mark Jerge for comment Thursday morning.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by attorney Lisa Coppola, who also represents the first Russell’s employee suing over alleged coronavirus complaint retaliation.