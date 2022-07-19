Schwabl's $40,000 windfall will help restaurant upgrade

A two-ton SUV impacting its frail historic structure at 61 miles per hour could not end Schwabl’s Restaurant.

Nor a pandemic that choked off business and forced staffers to seek other work.

Not even owner Cheryl Staychock fracturing her arm in a March dining room fall.

“You know our road’s been bumpy,” Staychock said. And ain’t that the truth.

But the 185-year-old restaurant caught a bit of luck recently when Schwabl’s, 789 W. Center Road, West Seneca, was one of 25 small historic restaurants benefiting from American Express’ $1 million Backing Historic Small Restaurants program this year. The National Trust for Historic Preservation helped decide which places would get help after a pandemic decimated their businesses.

Schwabl’s is known for its hand-carved roast beef, on kummelweck or plate combinations, or the roast beef poutine. The restaurant also serves rare German dishes like liver dumpling soup on Wednesdays.

Schwabl’s entered the contest with help from Assemblyman Pat Burke’s office, whose assistant Alyssa was instrumental in overcoming technological challenges, said Staychock, who runs the restaurant with husband, Gene.

“Our biggest challenge right now is employment,” she said. “We cannot find a carver. We really, really need someone to carve the beef.”

The $40,000 will help extend the life of Schwabl’s with essential improvements, Staychock said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“When the accident occurred, the insurance company only paid for the side she had hit,” she noted. “We needed the whole building sided.”

The front vestibule is original from sometime in the 1800s, and is “literally falling off the building,” she said.

“So we’re putting on a new vestibule with a heated concrete ramp. We’re purchasing gutters and installing more landscaping around the building.”

Hopefully, if the Staychocks can stretch the windfall, they can also purchase new chairs for the restaurant.

“They’re the originals since I've been here, and I've been here for 32 years,” Cheryl Staychock said.

For 32 years, she put up with the fact the seats jut out six inches past the backrest.

On March 18, she fell after clipping a chair seat while hustling through the dining room, and broke her arm.

Thankfully, the gentleman sitting in the chair was a doctor. “Thank God he was a doctor, because he took me right through my shock attack,” she said. “Thank goodness it was a clean break.”

So, new chairs.

After all that, learning of the $40,000 windfall was “absolutely” a breath of fresh air, she said. “I am extremely grateful. So hopefully we'll get it done. It will finally be done, our building.”

Hours: noon to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Phone: 716-675-2333.