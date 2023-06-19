One of the best parts of living in Buffalo is the city’s late-spring-early-summer period, albeit a short-lived one, in which the weather feels graciously inoffensive after months of oppressive temperatures.

It is the best time to walk around the neighborhood as the sun sets later and the breeze no longer stings, to meet friends outdoors and sit for a cup of coffee. Here is a list of several cafés that feature outdoor seating, perfect for a date with a book or Tinder match.

BreadHive Bakery and Cafe, 402 Connecticut St.

BreadHive has some of the best bagels in the city, which taste even better because the bakery is worker owned. All the breakfast and sandwiches are named after pop stars (the Britney is a personal favorite), and their fresh bread arrives daily at 10 a.m., including a West Side sourdough, sesame semolina and baguette. The patio has recently reopened for the season, offering a number of tables under a covered tent, keeping their bigger-than-your-head sandwiches safe from the sun. Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Tipico, 1084 Elmwood Ave.

Tipico roasts its own coffee, which can be purchased for home-brewing, and has a menu of notable breakfast and lunch fare, as well as other non-caffeinated and alcoholic beverages. The café has vibrant and playful décor, and is connected to a large, elevated patio looking out onto Elmwood Avenue.

Café Postscript, 710 Elmwood Ave.

Tucked behind the suit-specializing Bureau, Café Postscript lives under the radar, only accessible via the alley that runs along the main building. The café, which is still in its first year of business, has a full menu with sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches and coffee. While indoor seating options are also available, Postscript’s large outdoor patio offers a reprieve from Elmwood’s weekend business, for when shade and a cold drink are needed. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Remedy House, 429 Rhode Island St.

Positioned at the triangular intersection in the Five Points neighborhood, Remedy House is an open half-indoor, half-outdoor coffee bar during the summertime. The menu contains the classically perfect egg on a roll breakfast sandwich, a slew of hoagies, small plates such as a hummus or burrata platter and beverages that give a buzz for whatever kind you are looking for. In case you need another pastry option, Butter Block and Five Points Bakery are each within a thirty-second walk from Remedy House’s door, and both are well worth the stop.

Café 59, 62 Allen St.

Offering a variety of lunch fare, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, as well as spirits, Café 59 has a patio to the side of the storefront, perfect for people watching. The café is located on corner of Allen and Franklin streets (its name comes from the previous location across the street), and after 20 years of business, the café has become a bona fide Allentown-staple. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.