Santora's, known for its pizza, makes splash in state craft beer competition

The brewery’s gold-winning Dubbel Talk Belgian Trappist ale – a red-copper hued beverage rich in malt and raisin mouthfeel – will return for a second winter next fall.

“The brewers are always pushing me to want to do different beers,” Ware said, “and I'm like the no-fun dad.”

He wanted them to make Dubbel Talk as a small-batch beer, mindful that if it wasn’t a hit in the taproom, he didn’t want to run the risk of distributing it on a larger scale. They went bigger, Ware said, and won a little more freedom in the brewhouse.

Another unexpected hit: Ward Rainbow Sour, a traditional sour with raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and lactose to balance the beer with some sweetness. It won a silver in the coffee, chocolate, spice & other adjunct sour category and is available in cans around the region early this spring.

Success started with a small-batch taproom, then a 60-barrel batch – enough for nearly 15,000 pints. To date, more than 200 barrels have been brewed.

“Our heavily fruited sour category is now second only to our IPAs, which are really our bread and butter,” Ware said.