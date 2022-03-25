Santora's, known for its pizza, makes splash in state craft beer competition

Rob Haag has been making beer on a craft brewery system only since August, but has accomplished something that remains elusive for many of the more established brewers across New York State.
He won two medals in the New York State Craft Beer Competition.
“Everybody's hopeful they can win something, but you never expect it,” said Haag, head brewer for 1927 Brew House, which opened in the summer inside Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill at the Walden Galleria Mall. “I figured I’d get some good judging feedback on the five beers we entered, and I'd move forward and make adjustments.”
The Cheektowaga brewery won a gold for its 1927 Grant Pils and a bronze for its Main & Tupper India Pale Ale.
Its house pilsner bested 53 other breweries in the modern and contemporary lager category and 50 that entered American IPAs, falling short only to entries from Industrial Arts and Grimm Artisanal Ales, two downstate craft brewing titans.
1927 Brewing, named for the year the Santora family opened their first pizza joint at Main and Tupper streets in Buffalo, was among seven breweries in the region that collectively took home 10 medals. Resurgence Brewing Company, which opened almost eight years ago in the city, led the way with three, including a gold for Dubbel Talk in the Belgian Trappist and strong ale category.
The sixth annual competition took place in Rochester, with judges considering 1,264 entries from 185 breweries. Each beer was numbered, not brand named, to strain out favoritism.
In all, 84 medals were awarded this month in 29 categories to 56 of the more than 400 state breweries.
Haag was sitting next to Resurgence Brewing owner Jeff Ware when they each learned their breweries won medals.
“If somebody hits, you're just happy for them,” Ware said. “It's a celebration. You want to see as many awards come to your region as possible, more than you want your specific brewery to win. The more awards we win in the area, the more we can tout the area.”
The Governor’s Excelsior Cup – given to the best beer of the competition – ended in a statistical tie. It went to both a vanilla-flavored Berliner Weisse brewed by Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. of Weedsport, and a brown ale crafted by Wood Kettle Brewing outside Rochester.
Eli Fish Brewing of Batavia won the cup last year with Wee Heavy maple scotch ale.
Homebrewer to head-brewer
Haag was a homebrewer who worked in management at AT&T before he became production manager seven years ago at 12 Gates Brewing, procuring ingredients, setting brewing schedules and overseeing distribution in restaurants and retail outlets beyond the brewery taproom.
He provided input on some beer recipes, but then-head brewer Scott Shuler, now Hofbrauhaus Buffalo braumeister, handled most of that work, as well the beer-making.
The Amherst-based 12 Gates – which won a bronze medal this month in the highly competitive Hazy IPA category – made 1927 Brew House brand beers for Santora’s for about three years, until Haag took over those duties last summer. He works on a 15-barrel brewing system left behind in early 2020 at the Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant on Walden Galleria restaurant row, now home to the newest of three Santora’s pizza pubs.
“I'm doing everything I did at 12 Gates,” Haag said, “except I don't have to deal with distributors and I also get to write the recipes, do the research on which ingredients I want to use, then do the actual brewing.”
The gold medal-winning 1927 Grant Pils gets its biscuit-flavored backbone from German Weyermann Pilsner malt, its floral fragrance and delicate citrusy flavor from two Czech hops, Saaz and Kazbek, and a splash of American Cascade hops.
“It's a light American lager, reminiscent of the big macro beers,” Haag said, “but there's no corn or rice or anything like that. It's 100% Pilsner malt. A majority of the clientele drink Labatt’s Blue and other similar domestics. That's why we're making our own.”
Haag tweaked the balance of citra, mosaic and simcoe hops in the original version of the 1927 American IPA and added Eldorado hops, bringing some piney, dank flavor, along with its tropical fruit notes.
“The original 12 Gates Main & Tupper was mostly citrusy,” he said. “The new one is a little bit more rounded.”
Resurgence goes big
Resurgence won a bronze medal in the traditional light lager category with its similar Bridge Pilsner.
“We've been making that beer since we opened and slightly modifying it over time,” Ware said. “It has that perfect balance of malt character and breadiness, with a slight bitterness, which is more of that Czech style than an American-style light lager.”
It is available on draft and in cans year-round in the brewery taproom on Chicago Street in the Old First Ward and often can be found at other drinking establishments and beer retailers.
The brewery’s gold-winning Dubbel Talk Belgian Trappist ale – a red-copper hued beverage rich in malt and raisin mouthfeel – will return for a second winter next fall.
“The brewers are always pushing me to want to do different beers,” Ware said, “and I'm like the no-fun dad.”
He wanted them to make Dubbel Talk as a small-batch beer, mindful that if it wasn’t a hit in the taproom, he didn’t want to run the risk of distributing it on a larger scale. They went bigger, Ware said, and won a little more freedom in the brewhouse.
At the end, there was "a great sense of relief – including weeks later, when I learned how well beers performed from the region where I live and work."
Another unexpected hit: Ward Rainbow Sour, a traditional sour with raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and lactose to balance the beer with some sweetness. It won a silver in the coffee, chocolate, spice & other adjunct sour category and is available in cans around the region early this spring.
Success started with a small-batch taproom, then a 60-barrel batch – enough for nearly 15,000 pints. To date, more than 200 barrels have been brewed.
“Our heavily fruited sour category is now second only to our IPAs, which are really our bread and butter,” Ware said.
Resurgence won a gold for Ice Boom Bock and bronze for Citmo IPA a couple of years ago. This is the first time the brewery took home three medals.
Its seven-member brewing team includes Director of Brewing Operations Drew Zach, head brewer Nick Torgalski – and Ware.
'Kind of traditionalist'
In January, Ware became the western region board member of the New York State Brewer’s Association, which spearheads what has become the largest state craft beer competition of its kind in the U.S.
“There's plenty of other good breweries that didn't get awarded anything,” Ware said, “which speaks to the amount of good beer that's out there right now.
“I couldn't be happier for Rob, and I hope he continues down this path.”
Haag, who has worked on collaboration beers with Resurgence, is the lone brewer at 1927 Brew House. Both his winning beers are Santora’s flagship brews that, along with other 1927 brands, are only available on draft in pizza pubs at the mall and two Amherst locations along Millersport Highway and Transit Road. A 10-barrel brewhouse is planned this year for the southeast corner of the Transit Road site.
A trio of other flagship beers also are named for past and present Santora's sites. Seneca Amber bows to Seneca Street, Galleria Gold ale for its newest location, and Veijo West Coast IPA for a former location in Mission Veijo, Calif.
“I'm kind of traditionalist,” Haag said of his brewing philosophy. “I will brew newer kinds of beer, but I'm not going to be pigeonholed into certain styles.”
Cranapple and plum sours and Irish and oatmeal stouts have been part of the 1927 mix during the first half-year.
“I'm having a good time,” Haag said. But with the medal wins, "I’ve got to keep my game going here.”
New York State Craft Beer Competition
Judges considered 1,264 entries from 185 breweries, awarding 84 medals in 29 categories. The best beer and best brewery ended in statistical ties.
Beers of the year: Woodruff Berliner Style Weisse, Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., Weedsport; Brother Bear Brown Ale: Wood Kettle Brewing, Hilton.
Breweries of the year: Grimm Artisanal Ales, Brooklyn; Strangebird Brewing, Rochester.
WNY winners
American IPA (52 entries)
Bronze: Main & Tupper IPA, 1927 Brew House at Santora’s.
Belgian Trappist and strong ale (48 entries)
Gold: Dubbel Talk, Resurgence Brewing.
Experimental (35 entries)
Silver: Mellow Dreamin' sour with lemon, raspberry purée, marshmallow, lactose and vanilla, Community Beer Works.
Fruit & vegetable non-sour (29 entries)
Bronze: Buy the Berries Blueberry Wheat, Steelbound Brewery & Distillery.
Imperial stouts and porters (32 entries)
Silver: All the Ships at Sea, Woodcock Brothers Brewery.
Light lagers – modern and contemporary (54 entries)
Gold: Grant Pils, 1927 Brew House at Santora’s.
Light lagers – traditional (72 entries)
Bronze: Bridge Pilsner, Resurgence Brewing.
Hazy IPA (95 entries)
Bronze: Moonlight Fog, 12 Gates Brewing.
Coffee, chocolate, spice & other adjunct non-sour beer (100 entries)
Bronze: Lost at Sea, Windy Brew.
Coffee, chocolate, spice & other adjunct sour (10 entries)
Silver: Ward Rainbow Sour, Resurgence Brewing.
