Sahar Bakery brings Afghan flavors to Tonawanda

If necessity is the mother of invention, frustration is the mother of new food businesses, when people eventually decide cooking for themselves beats stewing in aggravation from the time and cost of eating what makes them happy.
For Mehdi and Razia Attai, it was the barbari that finally pushed them into opening their own place.
More precisely, the lack of barbari. In Afghanistan's Kabul neighborhoods, children are sent to the corner bakery two or three times a day, returning with sheaves of the surfboard-shaped, sesame-speckled loaves still warm from the oven.
The drive to Toronto was a trial, but they brought home as much as they could, and froze it to stretch it out. Then the border closed, and that was that.
Mehdi, a store owner in Afghanistan, decided to become a baker in the United States. His wife, Razia, once thought of opening a full-fledged Afghan restaurant, but she works at the bakery.
It’s open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phone: 716-314-0116.
The barbari starts coming out warm around 10 a.m., in white and whole wheat, and costs $5 for two. (Before then, you can buy some from the previous day, if there’s any left.)
Razia Attai immigrated with their three children in 2002, with father Mehdi following later, said daughter Parveen, who is finishing up her master’s degree in public health and epidemiology at the University at Buffalo before she goes to medical school.
One day, she would like to return to Afghanistan to open a clinic to treat people who need medical care. For now, she is helping her parents with the bakery when she can, with her siblings, including her sister Sahar, 15, who the bakery is named after. (Sahar means “dawn” in Dari.)
Even though her parents are first-time professionals, the praise is coming in from Afghani and Persian customers, she said.
“We’re as shocked everybody else at how good our bread has come out,” Parveen said. “One of our customers came all the way from Ohio. Normally they go to Rochester to buy like 50 breads, every couple of months or something, then they go back home and freeze it.”
Better than they remember from Afghanistan was one compliment, she said. “He said, ‘I don't know what you do, but it just tastes, you know, clean?’ ”
Sweet stuff starts with roht ($6.99), a hubcap-sized loaf aromatic with cardamom and speckled with black sesame. Compared to most “coffee cakes” it’s semisweet, not glazed or filled, and it makes a splendid accompaniment to tea or coffee.
Nutella makes an appearance in a sweet bread called sheermal ($9.99), which looks like a big daisy cookie with pull-apart petals. It’s sometimes filled with apples and walnuts instead.
Cookie types for sale so far include a walnut meringue cookie called shirini girduyi pufaki, a coconut-flour cookie called shirini nargili that comes off as a drier fine-grained macaroon, and shirini nokhodchi, which are made from besan, chickpea flour.
Parveen said that after watching her parents work and sacrifice for their family, “I definitely want my parents to achieve their dreams as well, and we're at a point where we have the intellect and we have the resources. Time, not always, but we make the best with what we have. We want to bring our family forward, as a unit.”
