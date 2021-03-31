Sahar Bakery brings Afghan flavors to Tonawanda

If necessity is the mother of invention, frustration is the mother of new food businesses, when people eventually decide cooking for themselves beats stewing in aggravation from the time and cost of eating what makes them happy.

For Mehdi and Razia Attai, it was the barbari that finally pushed them into opening their own place.

More precisely, the lack of barbari. In Afghanistan's Kabul neighborhoods, children are sent to the corner bakery two or three times a day, returning with sheaves of the surfboard-shaped, sesame-speckled loaves still warm from the oven.

The drive to Toronto was a trial, but they brought home as much as they could, and froze it to stretch it out. Then the border closed, and that was that.

Mehdi, a store owner in Afghanistan, decided to become a baker in the United States. His wife, Razia, once thought of opening a full-fledged Afghan restaurant, but she works at the bakery.

It’s open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phone: 716-314-0116.

The barbari starts coming out warm around 10 a.m., in white and whole wheat, and costs $5 for two. (Before then, you can buy some from the previous day, if there’s any left.)