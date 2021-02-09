Roost owner stands behind menu with sexually graphic depiction of Cuomo

The Cuomo brunch menu wasn't Roost's first foray into controversial marketing content. In 2018, Roost published a Facebook video featuring a semi-clad woman on the Roost bartop applying pasta to her person, then having a smoke.

Danilowicz said he checked with his lawyer before publishing the Cuomo image. “I sent the image before I posted it to my lawyer, who was a bleeding liberal, and friends with Cuomo. I asked him, ‘Do you find this offensive?’ He said, ‘No, I think it's funny because of what he has done to you.’ ”

Why would he illustrate a dining menu with that image?

“You know, I kind of felt as though ... myself and my fellow restaurant owners and my friends that own hair salons and barbershops and gyms really got the raw end of the stick from Cuomo,” he said. “He did a job on us.”

Danilowicz opened the restaurant at 1502 Niagara St. in 2015, on the first floor of the Crescendo building. He decried having negative attention paid to him when his community contributions go beyond the restaurant.

“I am a huge supporter of the animal shelter. I am a huge supporter of the gay community, and I enjoy contributing to the community,” he said.