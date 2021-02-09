Roost owner stands behind menu with sexually graphic depiction of Cuomo

When Roost owner Martin Danilowicz published his restaurant’s new brunch menu Saturday night, it got more attention than usual on social media.
That’s because the list of dishes was superimposed on an image of Tony the Tiger, on a cereal box, smiling behind a picture of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his pants dropped to his shins.
Viewers immediately blasted the restaurant, saying the depiction was in poor taste, homophobic and normalized rape. The menu was deleted Saturday night after many copies were shared online.
That doesn’t mean Danilowicz is saying he’s sorry. On Monday, he doubled down.
“I can't wait for everyone to see my Valentine's Day menu,” he said. “Because if you thought this one was bad – it’s just as controversial. I am who I am, and I'm not going to back down from being who I am.” He plans to open as scheduled Thursday.
Danilowicz is a veteran Buffalo chef, with Just Pasta, Osaka, Martin Cooks and more. He's self-taught, and has often worked with his sister Paula Danilowicz, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, including at Roost.
During the toughest year ever in the restaurant business, some restaurant owners have come to hate the governor, to varying degrees. Unlike most, Danilowicz chose to pass on his anger via menu design.
The Cuomo brunch menu wasn't Roost's first foray into controversial marketing content. In 2018, Roost published a Facebook video featuring a semi-clad woman on the Roost bartop applying pasta to her person, then having a smoke.
Danilowicz said he checked with his lawyer before publishing the Cuomo image. “I sent the image before I posted it to my lawyer, who was a bleeding liberal, and friends with Cuomo. I asked him, ‘Do you find this offensive?’ He said, ‘No, I think it's funny because of what he has done to you.’ ”
Why would he illustrate a dining menu with that image?
“You know, I kind of felt as though ... myself and my fellow restaurant owners and my friends that own hair salons and barbershops and gyms really got the raw end of the stick from Cuomo,” he said. “He did a job on us.”
Danilowicz opened the restaurant at 1502 Niagara St. in 2015, on the first floor of the Crescendo building. He decried having negative attention paid to him when his community contributions go beyond the restaurant.
“I am a huge supporter of the animal shelter. I am a huge supporter of the gay community, and I enjoy contributing to the community,” he said.
The day after the Cuomo menu was published, television stations showed up Sunday to shoot stories on the menu controversy, but so did customers, Danilowicz said.
“We were packed,” he said. “I was turning people away. All of my gay friends, which I have a lot of them, came in and said, ‘The problem is, Martin, is that nobody knows you. Nobody knows who you are.’ ”
Danilowicz said criticism of the image pales to the damage done to him by Cuomo.
He lost $1.2 million over the last year, he claimed. “I continued to pay for my staff's health insurance. I continue to pay all my bills. I was broke. I had like $4. You know what? I blame the governor.”
The image was a result of the stress, strain and frustration of the year, but justified, in Danilowicz’s eyes.
“Do I want my mother to be sick? No. Do I think Covid exists? Absolutely 100%. But I think our governor did something really horrible to me.”
He’s not apologizing, he said.
“I apologize, and that's like admitting that I did something wrong, that I am homophobic, and I am promoting rape culture. That's not my intention. Anyone who knows me knows that. So no, I'm not going to apologize for that.”
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.