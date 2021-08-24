Ron Duff: The man who has been working at Duff's for 75 years

You said your mom's name was Marie Duffney. When did it became just Duff?

"Well, when they first went into business on Oliver Street, in '34, something like that, it was best to be Irish. So my father turned into Irish and Duffney went to Duff, because there's a sort of Irish. I didn't know I wasn't Irish until I was 21."

Kitchen life is hard on people. How’s your feet?

"I’m 82, and I'm still walking. That's not that bad, I guess. But it is tough on feet. Waitresses walk 10, 20 miles, right, all their lives, for every shift."

People must ask you all the time. Why not hang up your apron, go home and relax?

"I tried it for a day. What am I going to do at home? I don’t have a hobby, see, I don't bowl, I don't fish, I don’t hunt. I gamble, I can play poker, but I'm not a good poker player. So that’s out, and what are you going to do?"

So what do you actually do?

"Me, I'm a maintenance man now. I don't do much, really. I make sure the parking lot is clean. Make sure, say the roof is caving in, I get the roofer, you know, that sort of stuff. I know all those service guys. We keep service guys for 30 years.