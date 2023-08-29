Risa Paonessa has served kosher-style deli sandwiches, knishes and matzo ball soup to Buffalonians for 40 years.

Since 2009, Paonessa has carried on her mission hidden inside an anodyne downtown office building. Miss the dinky sign and you’d never know Risa’s Deli & Catering is inside 285 Delaware Ave.

Today, Risa’s is the only example of kosher-style deli in Buffalo. Time will tell whether it will be the last.

Her chicken matzo ball soup ($5.95-$11.95) includes noodles, which is controversial in some circles, but not at Risa’s.

Housemade knishes ($3) in tender pastry are filled with potato, broccoli-cheddar or sometimes kasha, which is buckwheat groats. Brace yourself: Their shapes vary, evoking the hands that made them.

“A lot of New Yorkers come in and they like the square ones,” Paonessa noted.

Sandwiches ($5.50-$11.75) run from grilled cheese to Reuben. Corned beef or pastrami with chopped liver, on rye with mustard ($10.95) is the Carol Channing. Like Risa’s special sandwiches, a Broadway star’s name has been deliberately misspelled, perhaps to avoid copyright beefs.

Dr. Brown’s sodas ($1.85), egg creams ($2.50) and phosphates ($2.25) are among beverage choices.

Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., when you can order a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on bagel, roll, English muffin or croissant ($5.50) or a bowl of oatmeal or cream of wheat ($2.95).

Risa Paonessa, who will only give her age as late 60s, could retire, and not have to rise before dawn to trek to her workplace. Asked why she still works, Paonessa starts taking about her father, Anthony Gengo, better known as Stumpy, Buffalo’s “king of corned beef,” who ran Ralph’s on Hertel Avenue, later Stumpy’s Deli. Her mother Anne Gengo’s parents owned Sandler’s, a hotel with restaurant and bar on Washington Street in the 1960s. Today, it’s called Washington Square.

“My dad didn’t want us to get into the business,” Paonessa said. “He wanted my sister Sherry and I to go to law school. After we decided we didn’t want to do that, I told my father, ‘You know what, Dad? Not everyone likes lawyers. They love restaurant people.’ ”

Accompanying her father around town, in shops and other restaurants, “I saw how people knew him, and recognized him when we went out, happy to see him,” she said. “I liked that feeling.”

“My dad was Italian, and he converted to Judaism to marry my mother. But my sister and I both married Italians. Because that was what he was all about, you know, that warmth?” she said.

Today, Sherry’s daughter Sarah Cucinotta works alongside her aunt at Risa’s.

At first, she called her place Stumpy’s Delights, but now it’s Risa’s, which is more precise, since she is a main ingredient.

“At my father’s restaurant, those waitresses had regulars who’d come across the street, and when they sat down at the counter, their order was there,” Paonessa said, referencing an article posted in her restaurant. “And if they said, ‘Oh, I was going to have something different today,’ the girls would say, ‘Tomorrow. It’s ready for you now, you’re eating it now.’ ”

Today, despite everything that has changed in the world around her deli counter, Risa Paonessa is there at 7:30 a.m. most weekdays.

“There’ll be a customer that walks in and says, ‘I’ll have a Stumpy’s,’ and they don’t say seedless,” Stumpy’s daughter said. “And we know they take seedless. So we have to remind them sometimes.”

285 Delaware Ave. (risa-restaurant.com, 716-842-6860)

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays