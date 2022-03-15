Revel in Buffalo March Madness within walking distance of KeyBank Center

One way our region welcomes fans for NCAA men’s basketball tournaments is with the highest parking rates ever charged in lots surrounding KeyBank Center.
That’s the bad news.
The good news: Those willing to plunk down a hefty sum to leave their vehicles in the center of Buffalo March Madness will find restaurants and taprooms within walking distance more plentiful than ever.
“It’ll be fun for people from out of town, and even locals,” said Ryan Brady, head brewer at Labatt Brew House. “I’ve always found it nice when I go to a new city and there are breweries within walking distance. It's easy to try a lot of different things without driving all over creation.”
The Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Pearl Street Grill & Brewery and Swannie House – all opened before 2017, when KeyBank Center last hosted first- and second-round tournament games – remain ready to serve, as well as popular standards that include Buffalo Iron Works, Pizza Plant Italian Pub and the Rose Bar & Grill.
Here are five of the younger kids on nearby blocks, all around for their first NCAA Tournament. Each is within six blocks of KeyBank Center, with televisions at the ready for tournament contests. Hours are for the extended NCAA weekend only, March 17-20.
Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St.
Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Cleveland, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Columbus, Ohio and Newport, N.Y., all have a Hofbrauhaus modeled after the chain’s original beer hall in Munich, Germany. None of the eight schools featured in the Buffalo games sit anywhere near them.
Buffalo plays home to the newest, officially opened last September. It will get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit when the Irish band Almost Seamus takes the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. March 17. Corned beef and cabbage also graces on the menu. Traditional German food, music and toasts will star throughout the weekend. Fifty tables that seat eight to 10 in the beer hall are ready to hold schnitzels, brats, potato pancakes and spaetzle, along with beers brewed in-house that follow the German Purity Law of 1516. Sausages will be grilled outside, to eat in the outdoor beer garden or to go. This spot has bustled since opening, often serving more than 5,000 patrons a week. Chief Operating Officer Brian Windschitl said the staff is prepared for what could be their busiest weekend yet. “We have an advantage because we can sit large groups,” he said, “and our kitchen is built for volume.”
What to try: The sausage plate downed with Marzen, “March” beer in German parlance.
Labatt House, 79 Perry St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Labatt Brew House. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday in the Draft Room.
Labatt Brew House and the Draft Room are separate businesses next to KeyBank Center that share a building with Labatt USA headquarters. Both closed when the pandemic started. Like many trades in the Cobblestone business, they depend on arena and waterfront crowds. The restaurant reopened last fall, after fans returned for concerts and Buffalo Sabres hockey games. The innovation brew house and tasting room reopen for the tournament. Brady, the head brewer, has concocted a hazy IPA, mango guava sour and chocolate stout for the weekend. Drafts will be served in the taproom along with standard beers from the region’s most popular brand. At least two of the small-batch beers will be available next door as part of the Draft Room’s larger selection.
Support Local Journalism
What to try: Buffalo chicken wings or beef on weck with a Labatt Blue Light.
Sato Brewpub, 110 Pearl St.
Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
General Manager Dylan Foley and Evan Flury believe this spot, nestled in the basement of the Dun Building – the oldest skyscraper in Buffalo – is the only Japanese brewery in America. Most Japanese gastropubs in the homeland serve hot and cold saki and macro-beers to complement their dishes. Sato is typical when it comes to the traditional fermented rice wine, Korean Soju, Japanese whiskies and other spirits. Its most unique beverages are the beers, made in a 1.5-barrel brewhouse tucked behind the bar. Flagships include Shimbo, a rice lager, and Red Rabbit, brewed with tea and adzuki beans. Begian-style brews, IPAs and fruited sours made with a Japanese touch also pair well with Yakitori skewers, homemade ramen dishes and three kinds of Mochi ice cream.
What to try: Urban Samurai Belgian White IPA with Kashiyaki steak skewers.
Seneca One Tower, 1 Seneca St.
Hours: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with Irish music happy hour, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Lobby Bar and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the Food Hall; 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Other Half Taproom and beer garden.
There are multiple locations to visit in Seneca One, Buffalo's tallest building. The Seneca One Lobby Bar on the second floor is the home of the bar in Bada Bing, the strip club Tony Soprano owned in the mob series “The Sopranos.” It is among other memorabilia developer Douglas Jemal plunked into the 38-story structure after he bought it in 2016. “It’s a movie set that didn't have intentions of becoming an operational bar,” said Sean Heidinger, Jemal’s director of business development. “When it arrived here, we had to make certain adjustments to make it functional. That involved adding plumbing, entrances and exits, storage space and custom-built coolers.” The lobby provides plenty of space to stretch out and gaze over Canalside and KeyBank Center. The Food Court around the corner features American and Buffalo fare for seated dining or to go. Something else craft beer-lovers will appreciate: Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing Company has opened a taproom and beer garden on an outparcel that serves some of the trendiest IPAs on the planet, some on draft but most in cans that patrons can drink on-site or take away.
What to try: A classic Manhattan or Big Ditch Hayburner IPA, the region’s top-selling craft beer, with a brick oven pizza from the Food Court. At Other Half, try a flagship Green City Hazy East Coast IPA or Forever Ever, a session IPA.
Southern Tier Brewing Buffalo, 7 Scott St.
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A must-see-and-taste stop for any March Madness fan, the largest regional brewing operation opened a taproom and restaurant last September one block north of KeyBank Center in the former (716) Food & Sport. The space retains its ice-themed gastropub bartop and multiple TVs – including a giant one – with taps that feature beers from Southern Tier and its sister brands, Victory and Sixpoint, and Bold Rock Hard Cider. Up to five beers unique to the gastropub are on tap – a New York State lager and rotating mix of small-batch IPAs, sours and summer and winter seasonals. A gift shop sells Southern Tier beer, spirits and memorabilia to go.
What to try: 8 Days a Week blonde ale with a housemade pretzel, beer cheese and mustard.
For those willing to take a short drive, the Old First Ward will teem with Irish revelry in its taverns, breweries and distilleries, while spots in Larkinville offer beer and grub in an industrial reverb-style. The Chippewa, Allentown and Hertel strips – where parking is more affordable – provide other options close the city Metro system.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon