Revel in Buffalo March Madness within walking distance of KeyBank Center

There are multiple locations to visit in Seneca One, Buffalo's tallest building. The Seneca One Lobby Bar on the second floor is the home of the bar in Bada Bing, the strip club Tony Soprano owned in the mob series “The Sopranos.” It is among other memorabilia developer Douglas Jemal plunked into the 38-story structure after he bought it in 2016. “It’s a movie set that didn't have intentions of becoming an operational bar,” said Sean Heidinger, Jemal’s director of business development. “When it arrived here, we had to make certain adjustments to make it functional. That involved adding plumbing, entrances and exits, storage space and custom-built coolers.” The lobby provides plenty of space to stretch out and gaze over Canalside and KeyBank Center. The Food Court around the corner features American and Buffalo fare for seated dining or to go. Something else craft beer-lovers will appreciate: Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing Company has opened a taproom and beer garden on an outparcel that serves some of the trendiest IPAs on the planet, some on draft but most in cans that patrons can drink on-site or take away.