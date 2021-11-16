Restaurateur's road led from South Sudan to Buffalo

There, the call reached him: His spot was ready. So he came back, and opened his place.

His cooking is not classic South Sudanese, he said, but his versions of some of his favorite dishes. The emphasis on fresh dill – present in kebabs, samosas and the collard greens, beef and dill stew called sukuma wiki – he picked up while working in Cairo.

Next year, when the West Side Bazaar moves to its expanded space on Niagara Street, Aguer plans to expand his menu, too, if he can.

“I have a lot of foods that I want to put it all in,” he said. “When we move next year, I will have more than that, because I know so many.”

The name of his restaurant hints at the dream that motivates him.

“The reason I named it Nile River is because it crosses 10 countries in Africa,” he said. “These 10, if I know their food, I can make it the right way.

“It starts from Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Egypt. These are 10 countries that share this, this Nile that is feeding them.”

Perhaps if Nile River catches on in Buffalo, it will give other hoped-for developments a chance, he said.