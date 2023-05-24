BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

May 24, 2023

Puerto Rican bakery-cafe coming to North Tonawanda

Guava pastelillos are coming to North Tonawanda in June, thanks to Sweet Em’s, and its baker, Puerto Rican native Emily Pecoraro.

With husband Mario, a graduate of Erie County BOCES’ culinary program, Pecoraro will bring years of baking experience to 49 Tremont St.

The building is also a residence for domestic violence survivors, established by the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier. The organization is welcoming Pecoraro to run a bakery-café in the first-floor retail space.

One of the residents will be hired to work at the bakery to earn money and gain experience in a low-key setting, Pecoraro said.

Coffee, pastries (Puerto Rican and otherwise) and breakfast on Saturdays is the plan, Pecoraro said. A Dutch baby pancake ($10), grilled cheese on brioche ($8), and croissant breakfast sandwich ($9) are part of the Saturday menu.

“Cakes are going to be a huge part of the business, too,” Pecoraro said. “I do weddings, birthdays, and all kinds of celebrations.”

Sweet Em’s hopes to open to the public June 2. READ MORE

REVIEWS

Tiny Thai: On the second floor, above an indoor mushroom farm, Wanthureerat “Kae” Baramee finally found room to grow her food truck menu into a takeout restaurant. From delicate purple and red flower dumplings filled with chicken-peanut stuffing to herb-perfumed curries, and gai yang chicken with sticky rice, cabbage, and soulful chili dipping sauce, Tiny Thai is making a big impression at 37 Chandler St. Read more

Next, Alibaba Kebab: Halal chicken or gyro over rice has become a nationwide hit, thanks to franchise operations like Halal Guys. Erie County eaters are fortunate to have an even better option here, in Kenmore and on Williams Street: Alibaba Kebab, Buffalo's halal heroes, whose chicken rice boxes have acolytes making hajj from an hour away. Wraps in freshly made naan and tandoori wings also have their constituencies. Read 2018 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Lebro's lifted: Lebro's, the pasta-forward family restaurant at 330 Campbell Blvd., Getzville, reopens May 25 after extensive renovations and a kitchen expansion. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-688-0404.

Prosit returns: Paul and Janice Schlau’s Polish-German food truck reopens for the season June 10, serving pierogi, potato pancakes, Schlaubraten, spaetzle, kassler rippchen, kielbasa and assorted housemade pastries. Making it easy on Prosit’s fans, this truck only serves from a single address: 30 North Cayuga Road, Williamsville. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Return of the (Smelt) King: Ken Scibetta, co-owner of the Griffon restaurant group, has announced a reprise of his ceremonial role as Smelt King at the May 26 Lewiston Smelt Festival. It will be held at Griffon Brewery & Gastropub, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston.

If you haven’t seen the Griffon's streamlined version of the former Water Street Landing, with its double-decker peerless views of the Niagara, perhaps the lure of little fishies will work as bait. It’s $5 per serving, cheaper than than a dozen nightcrawlers.

Check out the Smelt King hype video here.

Good Food Awards: Lancaster's Dark Forest Chocolate and Buffalo's Tipico Coffee were honored last month with Good Food Awards, for premium products that also meet moral codes.

Prizewinners make sure their raw ingredients came from farms and cooperatives where farmers and workers are treated fairly. Cocoa growers' use of child labor has established a market for ethically sourced cocoa beans.

Tipico Coffee & Cafe, 184 Elmwood Ave., was honored for its Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara blend. It was among 17 companies honored in the coffee category.

Dark Forest Chocolate was honored for its Cinnamon Pepper Milk Chocolate, a 50 percent dark milk chocolate accented with cinnamon and chile.

It's the third such award for Dark Forest, one of 13 United States chocolate makers honored this year.

Established in 2015, Dark Forest is the only bear-to-bar maker in Western New York, meaning it crafts chocolate from scratch instead of remelting bulk chocolate. Read more

Briney Brunch back: The fertile fermentation minds at Barrel + Brine have brought back their Sunday brunch, with a full bar and Bloody Mary menu, plus dishes with inspirations from all over: Kimchi deviled eggs, crispy potatoes with feta and harissa, Moroccan baked eggs (with chickpeas, greens and naan), and Reuben flatbread. It's 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for food, until 4 p.m. for drinks.

“Come see why people call us ‘hard to find’ ” is not a joke, unfortunately. Since I’ve had readers complain that they could not find Barrel + Brine, a clarification.

The address is 155 Chandler St. Suite 3. Getting there requires going through an entrance and crossing a grassed courtyard.

But on Manton Street, which runs between Chandler and Grote streets, a well-marked door leads up steps and around a few corners to Barrel + Brine. Good luck. Read more

