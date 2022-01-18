Pucker power: Andrew Galarneau's favorite pickle-inspired dishes in WNY

Pride in pickles has been part of Brad Rowell’s plot for the Grange to take over the world, and with the opening of a grab-and-go Grange outpost in Orchard Park, it appears to be working. Here’s one reason why: The Grange pickle plate ($9) features six types, not just a heap of one mono-flavored foliage. The January 2022 lineup includes miso carrots, Old Bay root vegetables, spicy turnips, pepperoncini, pickled red onion, and kimchi. Treat yourself: Get the hummus with baked-to-order laffa bread ($15) as well, and you have one of the finest vegetarian meals available, vegan if you ask them to hold the egg.