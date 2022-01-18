Pucker power: Andrew Galarneau's favorite pickle-inspired dishes in WNY

For millennia, a jolt of vinegar-laden vegetables has helped humans survive the bleakness of winter.
Preserving the season’s bounty for the frozen months ahead, delivering life-sustaining nutrition with a kick, pickling and fermenting is an ancient technique with modern applications aplenty.
Here are some of my favorite places to turn for pickles and pickle-inspired dishes, found in settings ranging from a bakery cooler to a sophisticated restaurant:
Grange Community Kitchen's pickle plate, hummus and bread
22 Main St., Hamburg; grangecommunitykitchen.com; 716-648-0022.
Pride in pickles has been part of Brad Rowell’s plot for the Grange to take over the world, and with the opening of a grab-and-go Grange outpost in Orchard Park, it appears to be working. Here’s one reason why: The Grange pickle plate ($9) features six types, not just a heap of one mono-flavored foliage. The January 2022 lineup includes miso carrots, Old Bay root vegetables, spicy turnips, pepperoncini, pickled red onion, and kimchi. Treat yourself: Get the hummus with baked-to-order laffa bread ($15) as well, and you have one of the finest vegetarian meals available, vegan if you ask them to hold the egg.
. . .
Barrel + Brine's pickled eggs and pickleback
2 Manton Place (between Chandler and Grote streets).
Seven years deep into fine-tuning their ferments, Lindsey and R.J. Marvin have pickles, kimchi, kombucha and more worked into Western New York stores and shopping lists. Recently R.J. gave the classic Buffalo bar snack – pickled eggs – the Barrel + Brine touch ($2, $15/10). Turmeric, garlic, bay leaves, chilies and black pepper can convert the most hardboiled egg snob. Best followed with a pickleback, a shot of chilled bourbon followed by a slug of chilled pickle brine.
. . .
Miss Hot Café's sour cabbage fish with long doughnuts
3309 Sheridan Drive, Amherst (takeout only); 716-832-3188.
Chinese cuisines make myriad use of pickling and fermenting vegetables, but this dish adds sheer entertainment value. By which I mean the looks on my guests’ faces when I tell them we’re going to have doughnuts with fish and pickles. White filets braised in translucent ginger sauce, with pickled mustard greens, are ringed with Chinese crullers, unsweet batons employed like bread in mopping up sauce ($19.99).
. . .
Buffalo Bakery's mixed pickles
205 Ontario St.; 716-400-5807.
This neighborhood bakery does steady traffic in warm-from-the-oven samoon, the Iraqi pointy football-shaped sandwich loaf. Kababs and falafel can be tucked into samoon or served as rice plates, with housemade pickles. Batons of turnip, baby carrots, green beans and sliced cabbage make appearances in this ensemble-act production. The cast can change with what’s on hand, but the quarts in the cooler always deliver bracing vegetable crunch for about $6 apiece.
. . .
Waxlight Bar a Vin's pickled beef tongue
27 Chandler St.; waxlightbaravin.com.
Joe Fenush and Edward Forster, the cooks at Buffalo’s most adventurous restaurant, take a page from fermenting, smoking and pickling approaches from cuisines around the world. Mussels pickled in fire cider ($5) and pickled beef tongue with fingerling potatoes, hyssop bearnaise and cured egg yolk ($15) highlight the current pickle crop.
. . .
Falafel Bar's pickled vegetable meze
3545 Sheridan Drive, Amherst; 716-436-7000; thefalafelbar.com.
Meze are a clutch of small dishes that precede and augment meals across a broad swath of the Levant. Besides hummus, babaganoush, spicy Moroccan carrots and lebneh, Israeli chef Oded Rauvenpoor’s version ($7/pint) includes a rousing housemade combination of pickles. Cauliflower, turnips, cabbage, beets and carrots that deliver a wakeup call to your taste buds, it’s a provocative way to get your vitamins.
