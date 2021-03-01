Public Espresso is the cafe every downtown needs

Since Sam Scarcello and James Rayburn started Public Espresso + Coffee as a coffee roaster in 2013, I’ve been a fan of their work: small-batch roasted, ethically sourced, prepared with exactness.
They’re the sort of coffee brewing nerds that will adjust the settings on their espresso machine throughout the day to account for ambient humidity. The milk? From Ripley Family Farm in Cayuga County, a Guernsey herd that produces A2 milk, better for people with lactose sensitivities.
But week after month after year, I skipped over Public Espresso when seeking my daily bread. That was a mistake. Now that I’ve broadened the scope of this column to include more quotidian exemplars of Buffalo’s indigenous cuisine, it’s time to take stock of what’s not in the name.
Public Espresso in the Hotel at the Lafayette is the sort of café every downtown deserves. Light pours in through the vast windows to fill the space under high ceilings, with views of the Central Library and Lafayette Square. At safely spaced tables, people can pause to remember what a city full of people is like, while quaffing lungfuls of the tantalizing aroma emanating from the refrigerator-sized roaster humming away nearby.
In a city chockablock with industrial doughnuts handed through car windows, it felt luxurious to step up to a counter richly bedecked with freshly fried treats and savor the hesitation, the delicious dilemma of too many choices.
Crullers are the popovers of doughnuts, rich and eggy, yet airy. At Public Espresso ($3), salted caramel is a standard flavor, in a dark glaze that crackles when cold, flecked with Maldon sea salt.
Lately the pink-grapefruit-rosewater glazed version left me swooning with vibrant tang and summery aroma. Like other experimental flavors, it might only be available for a few weeks, because Scarcello likes to change it up.
Doughnuts ($2.25) are frycakes that come in birthday cake with sprinkles, chocolate glazed, caramel-maple cake, lemon poppyseed and more. Croissants ($3) in plain, chocolate and almond, along with Danish pastries, are tasty, albeit not housemade.
Bagels are, though, since the Bagel Jar operation moved into Public Espresso’s other café, 2178 Seneca St. Legitimately chewy, they are a significant step forward from the bagel-shaped bread passed off by the bagel-insensitive.
Again and again, Public Espresso takes the mundane and makes it magnificent.
I’ve ordered a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich more times than I can remember. The Vlad ($7.50), on the other hand, I can’t forget. The English muffin, made in-house, was amiably pillowy, not stiff like store-bought. (You can also get it on a bagel or BreadHive sourdough.)
Over-easy egg, plenty of bacon, and a jacked-up cheddar cheese sauce made it more than just fuel for the fire.
A breakfast burrito ($9.50) also snuck up on me. Two scrambled eggs, housemade chorizo, salsa roja and spinach sounded like a good time, but nothing special. One bite and my foolishness was made manifest. A pinch of garam masala in the sausage gave it aromatic depth, the roja brought fruity chile heat, and the little cup of lime sour cream was icing on the cake. So to speak.
Another meal spun off its custom sausage mix is a chorizo hash bowl ($10.25), where it’s combined with rosemary-thyme roasted potatoes, diced red peppers, and feta cheese, then topped with two eggs, avocado cream and fried shallots. First time I met this little number, I didn’t stop until my fork scraped bottom. It comes with buttered sourdough toast that I saved for later.
Good news for vegetarians: a sweet potato-based hash bowl ($9.25) subs caramelized onions for the meat, still with two eggs and buttered sourdough toast, and serves it over a substrate of roughly mashed avocado.
What about the vegans? Avocado toast ($7) is an option, spread on buttered sourdough and sprinkled lightly with a mixture of paprika and ground coffee, adding an interesting dimension to a dish that’s usually Midwestern in its plainness.
Tofu in an Italianate marinade is seared and stacked into a tofu breakfast sandwich ($7.50), with spinach, salsa roja and fried shallots for crunch.
Bagel and lox fans should take note of the pastrami-cured salmon ($13.50), which gets caper cream cheese, dill pickled shallots, greens, tomato on a Bagel Jar bagel, with a side salad or chips.
Public Espresso also has a location in South Buffalo at 2168 Seneca St. It also had plans to go into the Station Twelve complex contemplated for the former Northtowns Plaza. Like so much else, those plans are on hold. In the meantime, I urge you to continue supporting independent restaurants weathering this disruption as best they can.
Public Espresso is so much more than coffee. At both locations, Buffalo’s homegrown café is giving Buffalo grounds to celebrate.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Public Espresso + Coffee
391 Washington St. (367-9971, publicespresso.com)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.
Prices: coffee, $2.50-$4.25; pastries, $2.25-$3; food $2.50-$13.
Atmosphere: urbane oasis
Parking: street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free options: peanut butter cookie, bowls sans toast.
Chorizo hash bowl
Historic Building
Bagel and pastrami-cured lox at Public Espresso
Interior seting
Neon sign
The Vlad
House-roasted beans
Green beans
Coffee art
Co-owner and head baker
The Balt
Elegant space
Murals
Breakfast burrito
Comfortable seating
Crullers
Bean grinder
Columns
Pandemic precautions
Artistic flair
Entrance
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.