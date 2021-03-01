Public Espresso is the cafe every downtown needs

Since Sam Scarcello and James Rayburn started Public Espresso + Coffee as a coffee roaster in 2013, I’ve been a fan of their work: small-batch roasted, ethically sourced, prepared with exactness.

They’re the sort of coffee brewing nerds that will adjust the settings on their espresso machine throughout the day to account for ambient humidity. The milk? From Ripley Family Farm in Cayuga County, a Guernsey herd that produces A2 milk, better for people with lactose sensitivities.

But week after month after year, I skipped over Public Espresso when seeking my daily bread. That was a mistake. Now that I’ve broadened the scope of this column to include more quotidian exemplars of Buffalo’s indigenous cuisine, it’s time to take stock of what’s not in the name.

Public Espresso in the Hotel at the Lafayette is the sort of café every downtown deserves. Light pours in through the vast windows to fill the space under high ceilings, with views of the Central Library and Lafayette Square. At safely spaced tables, people can pause to remember what a city full of people is like, while quaffing lungfuls of the tantalizing aroma emanating from the refrigerator-sized roaster humming away nearby.