Proper palaces: Where to find the best Thai food in Buffalo

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In this season of takeout, if you don't have a Maid-of-the-Mist-like poncho in your car to shield you during driver's-seat dining, you might want to add it to your car kit.

Family Thai, 863 Tonawanda St. (783-9285, familythai-restaurant.com)

In Riverside, the Thai salad called larb reaches its Buffalo pinnacle. It's minced chicken, pork or beef, or a combination of seafood ($8.99-$9.99), gently poached and dressed in lime, cilantro and onion, given a faint crunch with roasted rice powder.

Yum meat ($8.99-$9.99) is its raucous cousin, punchy with the distinctive punch of lemongrass and chile that powers tom yum soup.

Both of these dishes are meant to be eaten with a pile of white rice, a fact that will become essential knowledge if you ask for medium heat.

Consider also lard na soup, flat rice noodles covered in garlic gravy, with Chinese broccoli, beaten eggs, carrots and your choice of protein, with the overall effect of an Asian blue-plate special, with sweet-spicy soy sauce on the side.

Nine & Night, 25 Grant St. (facebook.com/WestSideBazaar)