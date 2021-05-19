Potato skins at Bacchus elevate a blast from the past

“So it's kind of right in our wheelhouse, to put something as simple as ‘potato skins’ on the menu,” he said. “That's how it reads. It may seem out of place if you're not familiar – ‘I thought this was a nice place,’ ” he said with a chuckle.

To get the fried potato skin crunch, cheesy goodness and salty pork topknot, but better, takes a modicum of work.

Cooks take a whole Idaho, cut it in thirds, and then blanch them in the deep-fryer until they're cooked through. Then the centers are scooped out to make room – “We save those for later because they're a killer snack,” Mietus said.

Gorgonzola cheese is whipped with shallots, garlic, cream cheese, fresh herbs and cracked pepper, to fill the voids. That gets rolled in panko crumbs. “We panko the top so it holds all the cheese in there,” Mietus said. “Then we deep fry it until it’s crispy.”

Prosciutto, fried to its shattering point, joins dabs of crème fraiche and a scattering of scallions to make the allusions to the original complete.

Three cylinders of exuberance are the result, a fine-dining elevation of the original that doesn’t actually cost much more: $10.