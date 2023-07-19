BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

July 19, 2023

Heritage Kitchen sourdough bakery pops up in Williamsville

Arcade’s Plato Dale Farm has been taking its products to the people for the better part of a decade now. These days, Plato Dale is named on restaurant menus, and delivers weekly allotments of fresh Wyoming County fruit, vegetable and meat to subscribers.

Now, PTW Heritage Kitchen at Plato Dale is headed by Jenny Miller, who is married to Plato Dale’s Kent Miller.

On the bakery side, Heritage Kitchen offers breads ($10), English muffins (4/$6), pretzels ($4), tart cherry pie ($15) and seasonal sweets, all built on sourdough.

Also on offer: Plato Dale’s grass-finished Jersey beef, certified organic chickens, eggs and vegetables. Grass-fed butter and cheese comes from Stolzfus and Kreimheld dairies, plus whole creamline milk from Berries and Blooms in Warsaw.

Adding the bakery line is part of the farm's evolution in mission, said Jenny Miller, who added that the farm cultivates more than plants and animals, it can cultivate community.

"That's the vision," she said. "Building community around – and educating the community in – using organic methods in dairy farming." READ MORE

REVIEWS

Inizio: In a world of jack-of-all-trades chefs, finding a specialist to address specific needs remains reassuring. If dreams of pasta have you peckish, consider visiting Inizio, the Elmwood Village's premier macaroni clinic. Give Michael Gibney and his crew of noodle ninjas a chance to hit the target, and you have awfully good chances of leaving this house of handmade pasta pleased. Read more

Next, Family Thai Babcock: Generation after generation of immigrants have made a living in the two-and-a-half story corner tavern that now holds Family Thai, a Burmese-Thai restaurant from the family that brought Buffalo Family Thai to Riverside. In the shadow of the Austin Air building, here's an excellent place to get caught up with what the new neighbors have been up to – and nothing on the family-friendly menu hits $14. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Art's Cafe rooftop blooms: If you've never been convinced to set foot inside Art's Café (5 E. Main St., Springville), perhaps a glorious rooftop garden will get it done.

Volunteers at the community-driven bakery and café have cultivated its third-story room into a flower, herb and vegetable garden with quite the view. Garlic scapes and other produce appears on the menu, in this case as potato scape soup.

The garden is accessible via elevator, as well as stairs. If you've got people coming to town, there's also a snazzy place available through AirBnB.

Check out the menu and the scene at artscafespringville.com. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday. Phone: 716-592-9036.

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Acropolis OPA to pause: Acropolis OPA owner Paul Tsouflidis, having reopened his Greek-American restaurant in Williamsville earlier this summer, is calling time out for renovations to expand the kitchen at 5429 Main St.

“The idea is to help improve our processes and make our food faster,” he explained on Facebook. “We are limited now but after our renovations we should be in much better shape.”

This is a good problem to have, as far as restaurants go, he noted.

“This is all happening because of you and your support for our family restaurant. And we are so thankful for that. Opa!” Read more

Custard Delight: C’s Custard Delight is Orchard Park’s newest soft-serve solution, relaunched this summer in a venerated ice cream shack at 4933 S. Buffalo St.

Executive pastry chef Ashley Wagener reports that folks have been showing up before C's opens, suggesting Orchard Parkers have hopped aboard the ice cream breakfast train.

Things are more complicated in the modern ice cream business than how many toppings are offered. Regular classic custards and rotating flavored custards are joined by vegan and gluten-free sort-serve options. Then there's slushies, novelties, shakes and custard cakes.

Chocolate and vanilla, sure. But also lactose-free vanilla, and vegan soft-serve in dairy-free vanilla oat, and sherbertlike Dole Whip, in mango or another flavor of the week. Twists double your chances of tasting nirvana.

“We know this tiny stand has been a staple in Orchard Park for many years, and we want to keep that memory alive for those who have enjoyed custard for a lifetime,” Wagener said.

Check out the menu at cscustard.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Phone: 716-662-2022.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Any restaurants locally that have frog legs on the menu?

- Steve Poland (@popo) on Twitter

A: Current intel points to frog dishes at two Amherst Chinese Chinese spots.

Shanghaiese spot Miss Hot Cafe, 3311 Sheridan Drive, offers amphibian legs done up clay pot style ($23.95), simmered with intense broth, aromatics and veggies for a caramelized finish. Chick chick and frog ($21.95) is unknown to me, but "Greedy Series" is a fiery hotpot stuffed with proteins, vegetables and noodles you pull from the sauce, which is not to be mistaken for broth and consumed at volume. The frog version is $23.95.

See the menu at misshotcafe.com, and if you order, don't miss the sour cabbage fish with long doughnuts ($20.95), a genre-busting classic.

Right across the street at Little Lamb, the hotpot-plus-a-la-carte place at 3188 Sheridan Drive, pepper spiced frog ($24) brings high hot heat on crisply fried nugs that taste like chicken crossed with fish, with matchstick-sized bones. See the menu at buffalolittlelamb.uorder.io.

Other sightings gratefully accepted at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.