If you missed Pizza Hut pies, your hunger is over.

Restaurateur Rohit Patel has started opening takeout Pizza Hut locations in the Buffalo area.

The first comeback site, 3669 Delaware Ave., opened Tuesday.

Patel plans to open 10 Pizza Hut takeout stores in coming months, including sites in Cheektowaga, Depew and Amherst.

Even in Buffalo, a town with a strong pizza culture, Pizza Hut has always held a special place in the hearts of fans.

In 2012, I had to give the Hut its propers.

Even in Buffalo, a town with major civic pride in its homegrown pizza, I have eaten at Pizza Hut.

I blame the children. You can try to bring them up right, educate them on the finer points of pizza by raising them on Buffalo classics such as Bocce and LaNova, with occasional New York thin-crust standouts like Zetti’s or woodfire-blistered pies for a compare-and-contrast lesson.

Only to have your aesthetics nuked into a glistening lake of brown-bubbled mozzarella by Pizza Hut’s $200 million advertising budget.

Pizza Hut is a global television marketing company that happens to specialize in dough, cheese and tomato sauce. Its pizza is OK if you’re not picky. Where it excels is injecting cravings for its latest cheesy stuffed sensation directly into the forebrains of television watchers. Its marketing powers transcend Earth itself; in 2001 it spent $1 million to deliver a pizza to an orbiting Russian cosmonaut.

The world’s biggest pizza company was born in Wichita, Kan., which had not previously been celebrated for its Italian cuisine. Pepsi bought the company in 1977. The global sugar water wholesaler, adept in the dark arts of television marketing after the Cola Wars with Coca-Cola, turned to pizza. Pizza Hut was eventually spun off with KFC and Taco Bell, two more Top 10 American restaurant chains, as Yum! Brands.

As a group, their special genius is herding the hungry into its corrals with new! specials! every! six! months! while changing the basic ingredients as little as possible. With more than 6,000 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S., change is expensive.