Orchard Park to get brewery-restaurant from Grange team

The people behind Hamburg’s hometown hit the Grange Community Kitchen plan to open a brewery-restaurant on the site of the former American Legion Post 567 and VFW Post 6247 in Orchard Park.
The future at 3740 N. Buffalo St. looks like a blend of new and old.
Investors that bought a former American Legion post in Orchard Park intend to convert the building into a brewery, tap room, restaurant and event space.
A new brewery, restaurant and bar with seating for approximately 125 guests and a contemporary event hall capable of accommodating large weddings and other events is in the cards.
The updated and expanded facility will be nearly 17,000 square feet, with ample parking available on-site and nearby.
Plans also call for a shaded courtyard with fire pits and comfortable seating. The brewery will maintain several long-standing community traditions, with bocce tournaments on their regulation-size court, and a weekly bingo night.
Chef Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich, responsible for the Grange and sister restaurant West Rose in Ellicottville, will bring brewer P.J. Dunn, formerly of Thin Man Brewery, aboard for the as-yet-unnamed Orchard Park project.
Rowell said that just before he reached out to Dunn, whose brewing he'd enjoyed for years, Dunn had privately given up on becoming a partner in a brewery.
"I reached out to him, and he said that the week before this, he had given up on his 12-year dream of ever owning a brewery," Rowell said. "He and his wife sat down and decided to move on from the dream."
The partners hope to have the brewery-restaurant running before the end of the year.
Dujanovich led the design process, with West End Interiors, Block Club and Abstract Architecture.
For eats, expect a menu inspired by Belgian and German beer culture, featuring light snacks, a variety of housemade sausages and Belgian frites.
For brews, the 20-barrel brewery will produce a rotating range to pair with the menu, including bright, hoppy ales and classic European lagers. In addition to traditional beer styles, mixed fermentation and barrel-aged beers will make appearances.
Beer will primarily be offered on draft, with limited quantities available in cans to-go and at select local establishments and retailers.
