Orchard Park to get brewery-restaurant from Grange team

The people behind Hamburg’s hometown hit the Grange Community Kitchen plan to open a brewery-restaurant on the site of the former American Legion Post 567 and VFW Post 6247 in Orchard Park.

The future at 3740 N. Buffalo St. looks like a blend of new and old.

A new brewery, restaurant and bar with seating for approximately 125 guests and a contemporary event hall capable of accommodating large weddings and other events is in the cards.

The updated and expanded facility will be nearly 17,000 square feet, with ample parking available on-site and nearby.

Plans also call for a shaded courtyard with fire pits and comfortable seating. The brewery will maintain several long-standing community traditions, with bocce tournaments on their regulation-size court, and a weekly bingo night.

Chef Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich, responsible for the Grange and sister restaurant West Rose in Ellicottville, will bring brewer P.J. Dunn, formerly of Thin Man Brewery, aboard for the as-yet-unnamed Orchard Park project.

Rowell said that just before he reached out to Dunn, whose brewing he'd enjoyed for years, Dunn had privately given up on becoming a partner in a brewery.