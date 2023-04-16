The Monday opening of Downtown Bazaar in the Theatre District, featuring international cuisine from Buffalo's West Side Bazaar, has been postponed due to a building code issue.

In a statement Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page, the West Side Bazaar said the problem was "due to an ongoing deficiency in the fire suppression system."

Filipino restaurant Pinoy Boy, Abyssinia Ethipian Cuisine, South Sudanese restaurant Nile River and Pattaya Street Food were due to begin operations in the former Expo Market at 617 Main St.

"Our chefs and shop owners are eager to open, but we await a date from our landlord when the code issues will be resolved," the post read.

They had been displaced since September, when a fire heavily damaged their original home at 25 Grant St. A new location for the West Side Bazaar is under construction on Niagara Street.