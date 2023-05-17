BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

May 17, 2023

Mexican inspirations, new set of beer taps at Wayland

Wayland Brewing Co. has opened for business after long, thirsty years of foreshadowing from the crew behind Grange Community Kitchen, Hamburg; West Rose, Ellicottville; and Grange Outpost, Orchard Park.

This is Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich’s biggest project yet. Wayland serves up more than drinks and dishes. There’s also bocce, banquets, and rooms to be had at the North Buffalo Stret complex in Orchard Park.

Follow the hum of people to a well-thought-out gathering spot for the masses, in all sorts of weather. Floor-to-ceiling windows draw light into an airy expanse under a soaring wood-paneled peak.

Chef Mike Thill, whose fans at 100 Acres got to follow his killer skills to Grange Community Kitchen, has his own helm now. The starting menu is, broadly speaking, Mexican-inspired. With Thill at the helm, don’t be surprised if this ship zags after the crew gets their sea legs.

On the dinner menu, smoked cashews and guajillo chile are whipped into creamy dip ($13), while buttermilk-brined chicken nuggets are flash-fried to a wispy crunch and served with peanut salsa macha and honey.

Grilled asparagus salad ($16), on a foundation of lima beans suffused with green garlic vinaigrette, is an intricate jungle, a dish of vegetarian entrée stature.

Tacos come in pairs, the hard-shelled with chorizo and cheese ($14) or smoked brisket ($16). Smoked carrot and Flat 12 mushroom tacos can be vegan or vegetarian. The torta sandwiches (cheeseburger, fried shrimp, smoked brisket, fried bologna) cannot.

It’s a no-reservations, show-up-and-put-your-name-in operation at this point. There’s only so much parking, though, so leave yourself time for a hike.

3740 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, waylandbrewing.com, 716-740-8457. Bar hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Kitchen closes 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Closed Tuesday.

Feature Eatery: Why can't quick-serve meals be real ingredients cooked in the restaurant, not just reheated? At Feature Eatery, on Transit Road in East Amherst, Justin Tartick and Michael Khoury prove it's possible. Making their own sauces and dressings are one of the touches that take vegan, vegetarian, meat-lover and gluten-free meals past the point of no return. No wonder customers come back. (Whatever else you try, get a scoop of those chickpeas.) Read more

Next, Tiny Thai: Hidden on the second floor and over a bridge, Tiny Thai is the latest reason you ought to know where 27 Chandler St. is, and how to get there by the most efficient route. In addition to Southern Junction, Waxlight Bar a Vin, Logan's Bagels, Bloom & Rose, and Crenshaw's Chicken & Waffles, there's Thai dishes found nowhere else in the metropolitan area. Thai native Wanthureerat “Kae” Baramee started as a food truck, and now deals next-level curries and gai yang grilled chicken from a takeout kitchen. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Bazaar adds Mexican: Burritos, tacos, mole, and more have been added to dining choices at Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St. Picadillo ($18) and carnitas ($16) burritos are on the menu, as well as $3 breakfast tacos from 8 to 10 a.m. daily.

More Portage Pie: The folks at Portage Pie, a mecca for those enamored of crust arts, have expanded their hours.

The Westfield operation, one of the best reasons to take Exit 60 off Interstate 90, is now open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Treat yourself to a rhubarb ($23), strawberry-rhubarb ($24) or maple butter pie ($26), among 18 choices, and you'll see what all the hollering is about. Don't forget the side of whipped cream ($6).

EVENTS

Wing walk: Get your wing on, then walk it off at the Buffalo Wing Walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The path to pungent poultry will take wing enthusiasts on a 3-mile walk to six standout chicken wing spots in Buffalo's Fruit Belt and Allentown neighborhoods.

A $49 Wing Walk ticket nets a pair of wings at each stop, with the option to purchase beverages at a cash bar.

Participating restaurants include Lenox Grill, Buffalo-style wing birthplace Anchor Bar, Fat Bob's Smokehouse, Teton Kitchen, and Highly Flavored Foods. Plus Mumbo Wings & Things, where Lina Brown Young will serve up samples of Buffalo’s first hot wing, popularized by her father, wing forerunner John Young.

At check-in, participants will be greeted by Oscar Alston, Rick James bassist, playing with his band, Oscar Rotten & His Blues Band of No Goods.

Scorecards will be available to tally numeric judgements, and one restaurant will be bestowed the Buffalo Wing Walk Winner. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Do you know if any Western New York restaurants make arepas?

-via Twitter

A: Yep. You want to visit the Colombians at Sabores De Mi Tierra, 247 Niagara St., where a Super Arepa Rellena (roast pork, fried plantains, verde mayo) will set you back $13.50, the simple con queso version $5.50. If you like, you can click here to order online.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.