Meet FreshFix.com, the local Instacart for farms, bakers and more

Farmers markets are a prized source of both fresh vegetables and fresh air, but not everyone is market-capable. Whether from mobility issues, shyness, or a general sense of not wanting to get off the couch, many consumers give up on local produce and resign themselves to supermarkets.

What if you could get local farms’ work delivered to your doorstep every week, like an Instacart for farmers markets?

That’s the pitch behind FreshFix.com, a Buffalo-born grocery delivery service that saw its popularity soar during the pandemic. Delivering locally grown fruit and vegetables, plus fresh bread and other baked goods, meats, cheese, pickles and more, FreshFix.com makes it easy for Erie County eaters to get the good stuff.

If you want the best croissants and other Viennoiserie pastry in Buffalo, you can spend the time to go to Butter Block, 426 Rhode Island St., and pick them up. Or look for Butter Block’s work at one of their regular outlets, while they last.

Or you can hit the button on FreshFix.com that makes them show up on your porch.

Barrel + Brine kraut, Flat 12 mushroom cream cheese, Stoltzfus Dairy yogurt, Lively Run Goat Dairy Cayuga blue, and scores more artisanal foodworks are now a button's push away.