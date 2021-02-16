Meet Appetit, the Buffalo-grown delivery service that's helping restaurants

Appetit is Off the Wall’s first venture into delivery. So far, the restaurant’s total sales are up 25%, at least. “We're able to deliver to so many different areas, instead of just being confined to one area,” Dean said. “Appetit actually will deliver all the way out to Williamsville if need be.”

Pat Ryan, owner of Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, said, “We're not doing the volume that we would do on some of these other platforms. But at the same time, we're saving money, and we have more control over our product, and the platform.”

In a business landscape dominated by faceless megacorporations, it’s a relief to deal with a partner face to face, even if you’re wearing masks, Ryan said.

“We're all trying to get through this together. Why do we want to give our money to one of these big companies that really doesn't care about us? (Appetit's) office is three blocks away. We're giving them feedback that they're literally using to amend their platform to make it easier for us, and feedback from the customers' perspective. And they go back to the developer, and they change it.”

When it comes to what Appetit has to offer Western New York, a growing number of restaurateurs are thinking like Ryan: “Hey, let's work with this company, let's grow locally with this company. Because if they became, you know, a much larger company, we were one of the original partners. To me, that's the ultimate goal at the end of the day.”

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com

